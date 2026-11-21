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New findings underscore financial strain of family caregiving – voters want action

AUSTIN, Texas — A new survey of registered voters conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago finds 55% of all Texas voters say supporting unpaid family caregivers should be a high priority.

Here in Texas, 5.3 million family caregivers take on emotional, physical and financial strain to help their older parents, spouses, and other loved ones live at home—where they want to be. This critical role comes at great financial cost. According to a new national AARP report , family caregivers spend an average of $11,508 a year out of pocket on caregiving expenses, up almost 60% from 2021.

On average, family caregivers spend 31% of their annual household income on caregiving expenses, according to the report. For caregivers with household incomes below $40,000, that figure jumps to 76%.

“Family caregivers are spending more than $11,500 a year of their own money to care for loved ones, all while facing soaring prices for everyday essentials like groceries, housing, utilities, and health care,” said AARP Texas Director Lisa A. Rodriguez. “Many caregivers are draining savings, taking on more debt, or falling behind on bills to help loved ones, and Texas voters want elected officials to act.”

AARP Texas is fighting for solutions to save family caregivers money and provide more support.

The 2026 AARP Caregiving Out-of-Pocket Costs Study also found:

Caring for someone with dementia costs more.

Family caregivers supporting someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia spend an average of $15,846 annually, compared with $10,221 for those caring for someone without dementia.

Housing and medical care account for most caregiving costs.

Together, they make up 71% of annual out-of-pocket spending: 42% for housing and household expenses ($4,797) and 29% for medical expenses ($3,313). Of the money spent on medical care, more than 37% goes toward insurance premiums, copays, coinsurance and direct payments to health care providers.

Caregiving affects jobs and retirement.

65% of working caregivers experienced at least one work-related disruption because of caregiving, including changing work hours, taking time off or taking on additional work.

Those who retired earlier than planned because of caregiving spent an average of $18,940 annually out of pocket — 64% more than the national average.

Some communities face greater financial challenges.

Asian American/Pacific Islander caregivers report the highest average annual out-of-pocket expenses at $16,716, representing 31% of their household income, compared with the national average of $11,508.

Meanwhile, Black caregivers spend the highest percentage of their household income on caregiving at 52%, with average annual out-of-pocket expenses of $13,565.

Hispanic/Latino caregivers more often report feeling financially strained compared to other racial and ethnic groups surveyed, despite spending less than the national average on caregiving expenses ($10,684 annually, representing 29% of their household income).

Read the full 2026 AARP Caregiving Out-of-Pocket Costs Report here .

NORC DATA METHODOLOGY

The Civic Health & Elections Project (CH&EP) is a survey of 85,000 American registered voters conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. Interviews were conducted by phone, mail, and online panel between October 28 and November 3, 2026. Data in this report is from the [xxx] of voters from [State]. More information about the survey can be found here: civichealth.norc.org<