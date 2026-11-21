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MIDLOTHIAN — Methodist Midlothian celebrates expanded Emergency Department recently celebrated the completion of its expanded emergency department with a ribbon-cutting and community open house, marking another significant investment in healthcare services for the rapidly growing Midlothian and Ellis County communities.

The expansion brings the hospital’s emergency department to a total of 33 rooms and includes an additional trauma room, dedicated behavioral health areas, a new CT imaging suite, and additional spaces designed to support patients, clinical teams, and emergency medical services. The new rooms will officially begin serving patients December 1.

As Midlothian’s only full-service acute-care hospital, Methodist Midlothian provides emergency patients access to a broad range of hospital services and resources on one campus, helping keep more care local.

“When Methodist Midlothian opened its doors, we made a promise to provide high-quality care close to home, and this expansion is another important step in delivering on that commitment,” said Jary Ganske, President of Methodist Midlothian. “As Midlothian and the surrounding communities continue to grow, we want our hospital to grow alongside them and ensure families have access to the emergency care they need right here in their own community.”

Hospital team members, community leaders, first responders, healthcare partners, and other guests attended the ribbon-cutting and open house, where they had the opportunity to tour the new space and learn more about the expanded emergency services.

The project was designed to increase capacity, improve patient flow, and provide additional resources for the physicians, nurses, and clinical teams caring for emergency patients each day. The new CT suite also expands access to diagnostic imaging directly within the emergency department, helping support timely evaluation and treatment.

“This project represents the work of so many people across our organization,” Ganske added. “We are grateful to our emergency department and radiology teams, facilities, construction and planning partners, and everyone who helped take this expansion from an idea to a space that will soon be caring for patients.”

The expansion continues Methodist Midlothian’s investment in meeting the healthcare needs of one of North Texas’ fastest-growing regions while strengthening access to emergency and hospital services in Ellis County.