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Holiday cheer takes the reins at Equest Dec. 5, with the community invited to celebrate with Santa, miniature horses, and festive family fun. Santa will be on hand for photos, joined by Equest’s Mini Ambassadors. Standing under 38 inches tall, these miniature therapy horses are small gifts of joy—no ribbons needed.

Guests can also enjoy festive crafts, sweet treats and introductions to Equest’s 30 plus therapy horses who bring hope and healing to individuals with diverse needs. The Holiday Open House offers a cheerful break from the holiday rush and a chance to discover the heart behind the festivities: Equest’s mission to enhance the lives of individuals with special needs through the human-horse connection.

Equest Open House Details

Equest Holiday Open House is Sat., Dec. 5, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Equest is located at 811 Pemberton Hill Road, Building 4, in Dallas. Admission is free and open to the public; but RSVP is requested at tfaforms.com/5239233.

Founded in 1981, Equest provides equine-assisted activities and therapies to children and adults with physical, cognitive, sensory, coping and learning disabilities and veterans with adjustment challenges. The services provided include physical and occupational therapy, equine facilitated counseling, therapeutic horsemanship, equine-assisted learning and competition. In 2025, Equest cared for more than 30 therapy horses while a dedicated team of professionals and volunteers contributed more than 20,000 hours of service.

Equest Serves Diverse Community

Together, they served more than 800 children, adults, and veterans through equine-assisted services. Equest also reached more than 1,500 individuals through community outreach programs and equine-assisted learning experiences and helped more than 400 students strengthen their literacy skills through the Reading Quest with Equest program. As the first PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Texas, Equest remains one of the largest therapeutic horsemanship centers in the nation. For more information, please visit equest.org.