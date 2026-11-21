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CEDAR HILL, TX – Scenic Texas is proud to announce the City of Cedar Hill as the recipient of its prestigious 2026 Scenic City of the Year Award, one of the highest honors bestowed by the organization. Selected from 43 applications submitted by communities across Texas, Cedar Hill earned the distinction with the highest overall score, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to preserving, enhancing, and celebrating the scenic character of its community.

The Scenic City of the Year Award recognizes a community that goes beyond meeting established scenic standards to demonstrate outstanding municipal leadership, thoughtful planning, and meaningful investments in the qualities that make Texas communities exceptional. The award celebrates cities that serve as statewide models for scenic preservation, community design, and responsible growth.

Cedar Hill’s vision as a “City in a Park” is reflected in its long-standing commitment to conservation, high-quality public spaces, and community engagement. Among its notable accomplishments are 18 consecutive years of Tree City USA recognition, Bird City Texas designation, and award-winning projects including the LEED-certified Traphene Hickman Library and Signature Park.

The city’s commitment extends well beyond individual projects. Its comprehensive planning initiatives prioritize conservation, viewshed protection, and context-sensitive design. Greenway Corridors, geological escarpment buffers, and rewilding strategies further demonstrate a deliberate approach to protecting the natural features that define Cedar Hill.

Equally noteworthy is the city’s investment in maintaining exceptional parks and public spaces, implementing advanced lighting and dark-sky standards, and engaging residents in shaping their community. From Teen Council participation and volunteer cleanups to public art initiatives, Cedar Hill has made scenic preservation an integral part of its community identity.

Cedar Hill’s exceptional application, supported by substantial accomplishments and demonstrated implementation, distinguished the city among a competitive statewide field. Its achievements exemplify the leadership, vision, and dedication that the Scenic City of the Year Award was created to recognize.

“Cedar Hill demonstrates that being a Scenic City is about more than beautiful surroundings. It is about the thoughtful decisions, strong municipal leadership, and lasting investments that preserve a community’s character and quality of life for generations to come,” said Brenda Dees, Executive Director of Scenic Texas.

Scenic Texas congratulates the City of Cedar Hill on this outstanding achievement and recognizes its continued leadership in helping shape a more scenic future for Texas.

To plan your visit to Cedar Hill, explore visitcedarhilltx.com.