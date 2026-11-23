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Time Mission, an immersive entertainment experience backed by LOL Entertainment, opened its Dallas location at Mockingbird Station Nov. 13. The new attraction invites teams to race against the clock to complete a series of interactive challenge rooms, or “missions,” that test their problem-solving abilities, physical skills and teamwork.

Unlike a traditional escape room, players aren’t confined to one room or tasked with solving a single storyline. Instead, guests can move between more than two dozen missions, each presenting a different challenge and testing a unique combination of physical ability, problem-solving, teamwork, communication and creativity. Players can attempt missions multiple times, improve their scores and discover new challenges throughout their visit, making every experience different.

“We’re thrilled to bring Time Mission to Dallas and introduce a new way for people to connect, compete and have fun together,” said Stacy Stec, director of brand communications and partnerships at LOL Entertainment. “There is something for everyone at Time Mission. Each mission presents a new challenge, giving guests the opportunity to discover their strengths, work together and create memorable experiences with friends, family and colleagues.”

Time Mission in Dallas

The Time Mission entertainment experience is designed for guests 6 and older, making it approachable for a wide range of ages and skill levels, with no special knowledge or experience required. The variety of challenges allows each player to bring a different strength to the team, whether that means quick thinking, coordination, communication or strategy. Guests can choose from 60-, 90- and 120-minute experiences, making it an engaging option for birthday celebrations, corporate outings, team-building events, group gatherings and other special occasions.

LOL Entertainment

LOL Entertainment specializes in management and investment in dynamic location-based entertainment concepts, including Museum of Illusions, Cluville Kids Escape Room, Sandbox VR and Time Mission, creating unforgettable experiences for all ages.

For more information about Time Mission, please visit timemission.com/ or @timemission on social media.