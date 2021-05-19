Texas Trust Credit Union Employee Wins $5,000

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Texas Trust Cred Union People Stories Winner, Xondra Berry

ARLINGTON, Texas – May 19, 2021 – Xondra Berry, Member Solutions Advocate, received $5,000 for being named the inaugural Texas Trust Credit Union People Stories grand prize winner. Berry was selected as the winner from among 340 employee nominations related to how employees lived out the credit union’s values while serving members.

In the internal People Stories initiative, employees submit accounts monthly about how they or their peers cared for a member. The executive team reviews the stories and awards cash prizes to several monthly winners. One overall winner is chosen from among those top stories, receiving $5,000 in cash.

Berry was nominated three times based on several instances where she went above and beyond in assisting members. She was recognized for helping members in situations involving fraud, emergency loans and her diligence working with a national bank customer and converting him to a credit union member.

Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust, noted that “Xondra’s humble attitude helps her connect with members and build a bond with them. She treats everyone respectfully, listens intently, and truly cares for people.”

“I am honored to have been selected out of all the hundreds of great nominations. Texas Trust has helped me in a way they will never understand,” said Berry. “The money they so generously awarded me has helped my entire family.”

About Texas Trust Credit Union

