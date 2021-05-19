Grand Prairie PD Sports Camps Can Strengthen A Bond In Community and Policing

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Grand Prairie Police Department Sports Camp

GRAND PRAIRIE – The Grand Prairie Police Department Sports Camp begins July 6 to 30 and participation is already almost at capacity.

When the folks at Grand Prairie PD told me about their camp I thought back to my own summer camp days. Back then summer camp was week-long excursions where I spent the night and told tales around the campfire eating marshmallows.

Well, camp isn’t always like that these days. In fact, 21st century camps seem to be more focused on specific purposes.

I recently read something about summer camp that said the main reason for many camps is educational, athletic, or cultural development. In the camp atmosphere, the child has the chance to also learn new skills in a safe and nurturing environment. To that end, the summer camp experience will then possibly have an important psychological impact on the development of the child overall.

Kind of brings the summer camp experience to an entire new level of importance.

In Grand Prairie for the Police Department Sports Camp in July Chelsea Kretz, Media Relations Coordinator of the Grand Prairie Police Department said, “We are so excited to bring back a bit of normalcy to our community and we couldn’t think of a better way to strengthen the bond between police and children than through sports.”

Sports that include soccer, basketball and football, and what young boy grades 6 to 11 wouldn’t like that?

Strenthening Relationships Through Physical Activity

The overall goal of the camp is to further strengthen the relationship of the Grand Prairie Police, Grand Prairie ISD and the community through physical activity in a safe and secure environment.

The activities include participation with the children and the Grand Prairie Police Officers and ISD coaches as well as guest speakers from the community each week in attendance too.

It’s a free camp and for more information contact Grand Prairie Police Officer Wesley Jackson at [email protected]

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, especially our children,” Officer Jackson concluded. “The driving force of our first-ever summer sports camp is to help families while at the same time build relationships with the youth in our community.”

Grand Prairie Police Sports Camp Dates and Location

July 6 – July 29, 2021

Monday – Thursday

Daily Schedule:

Soccer 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Basketball 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Football 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

All lunches to be served during the GPISD summer meal program times.

Location: Men’s Leadership Academy (Kennedy MS) 2205 SE 4th St., Grand Prairie, TX 75051