Colin Jost Tapped as First-Ever Celebrity Partner of Blue Moon Family of Brands

CHICAGO – Today, Blue Moon family of brands announces its first-ever celebrity partnership with Colin Jost in their new “Nothing Outshines a Blue Moon” commercials. As part of Blue Moon’s “Made Brighter” platform, Jost garnishes the campaign with his signature wit, proving that nothing outshines a Blue Moon – not even the brand’s own spokesperson.

Beyond starring in the ads, Jost was also a co-creator of the campaign. Working in collaboration with his production company, No Notes, and adam&eveDDB, Colin combined his distinct comedic sensibilities with Blue Moon’s long legacy of storytelling. The campaign leads with “Orange & Son,” which brings to life, quite literally, Blue Moon’s iconic orange garnish, as Colin encounters two talking oranges.

And although Colin also stars in the second spot, “Zoom In,” it’s no question that it is ultimately the beer that steals the show.

The “Nothing Outshines a Blue Moon” creative is an extension of Blue Moon’s “Made Brighter” campaign, celebrating how the beer can brighten up any moment, whether that’s with its iconic orange garnish and refreshing citrus flavor, or even a talking piece of fruit.

The spots will be airing across national TV, as well as social and streaming services, in addition to high-impact social assets, featuring Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale and Blue Moon Light.

“We are beyond excited to work with Colin, his signature wit and charm pair perfectly with Blue Moon,” said Courtney Benedict, Vice President of Marketing for Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “As co-creator of the spots, Colin helped shape the creative, infusing them with his own unique comedic take to really make Blue Moon shine one perfectly garnished pour at a time.”

To celebrate, Colin and Blue Moon are picking up the tab* at some of his favorite Staten Island bars on June 24 starting at 6 p.m. ET, because no beer outshines a Blue Moon, especially on Colin’s home turf. Plus, Colin’s popping into one of his favorite local spots to enjoy some brews and maybe even add a little garnish of humor.

To learn more, check out Blue Moon on Instagram at @BlueMoonBrewCo.