Teachers In Duncanville & Mansfield Receive Funds From Limeades For Learning

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Local teachers in need of classroom supplies earned the most votes for learning requests, rewarding them with essential funds during SONIC’s 13th annual Fall Voting Campaign

(OKLAHOMA CITY) November 15, 2021 – As part of the annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC® Drive-In, in partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose, donated $1 million to public school teacher projects that received the most votes from fans across the country. During a span of four weeks, supporters voted for their favorite projects to help SONIC determine which received a portion of the brand’s weekly funding for learning materials

Since launching the Limeades for Learning initiative in 2009, SONIC has donated more than $20 million and supported over 35,000 classrooms, providing funding for necessary learning materials requested by teachers in partnership with DonorsChoose.

“Sonic has been a longtime supporter of education. For more than a decade, we have been committed to helping teachers gain access to essential learning materials,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer of SONIC Drive-In. “Through this year’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign, we’ve made a meaningful impact for 846 teachers, all thanks to our fans, who voted for innovative projects in their community to strengthen learning environments.”

From Monday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 24, SONIC fans voted on LimeadesforLearning.com to determine which projects received funding, totaling $1 million.

The following teachers were rewarded as part of the annual Fall Voting Campaign:

* In Duncanville, Texas, one teacher from one school received a combined donation of $868.1 including:

Khammay Escoto at Daniel Intermediate School for the project Fresh & Clean Movement

Khammay Escoto at Daniel Intermediate School for the project Get It Printed!

Khammay Escoto at Daniel Intermediate School for the project Snacks for Success

* In Mansfield, Texas, four teachers from one school received a combined donation of $3774.5 including:

Making Classroom Visions Come True

“Through their Fall Voting Campaign, SONIC Drive-In has provided essential supplies that will help hundreds of students flourish and empower their teachers during this unpredictable school year,” said Charles Best, CEO and founder of DonorsChoose. “We’re celebrating SONIC’s milestone of donating $20 million over the past 13 years through DonorsChoose. Because of their ongoing partnership, classroom visions have come true for teachers in every state in our nation.”

SONIC’s support for teachers takes place all-year long and now in the form of an extra special rewards program exclusively for educators called the SONIC Teachers’ Circle. By joining, teachers will receive exclusive rewards redeemable when placing an order online on the SONIC website or in the SONIC App. *

To view the full list of public school teacher projects funded through Limeades for Learning, visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

* Teachers interested in joining SONIC Teachers’ Circle are invited to verify their eligibility and sign up on the SONIC App within their account settings. The program is available to educators employed by K-12 schools and colleges/universities in the United States. Once verified, Teachers’ Circle members will receive exclusive discounts and offers within the app, only available to teachers.

About Sonic® Drive-In

Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by Sonic’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. Sonic is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspiredBrands.com.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5 million people and partners have contributed $1.1 billion to support 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.