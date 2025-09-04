Taylor Swift–Inspired Cocktails for Every Love Story

How are you celebrating the news of Taylor’s engagement? Planning a girls’ night in or a Swift-inspired Bachelorette party, well, here’s a lineup of Taylor Swift–inspired cocktails perfect for toasting love, joy, and every sparkling moment in between. Think blush-pink drinks that whisper “You belong with me” and an unexpected orange-hued cocktail that winks at her upcoming Life of a Showgirl era.
Bourbon Kiss
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon
- 2 dash Ne Oublie Black Walnut Bitters
- 2 dash chocolate bitters
- ¼ oz lemon juice
- 1 oz strawberry puree
- Chocolate ganache
- Strawberry
Instructions: Rim a coupe glass with chocolate ganache and chill. Meanwhile, add the remaining ingredients to a shaker tin, then add ice and shake well. Double strain the mixture into the chilled coupe glass and garnish with a strawberry.
Fun Fact: Swifties are nicknamed “Little Strawberries” (小草莓, xiǎo cǎoméi) in China! This is a creative play on her Chinese nickname Méiméi.
Paper Boat
Ingredients:
- 0.75 oz Dos Maderas Rum 5+3
- 0.75 oz. Amaro Nonino
- 0.75 oz. Aperol
- 0.75 oz. Fresh lemon juice
- 3 drops of saline solution (optional, enhances flavors)
Directions: Combine equal parts of all ingredients and freshly squeezed lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 10–15 seconds to properly chill, aerate, and dilute the cocktail. Garnish with a mini origami paper boat for a whimsical finishing touch.
Fun Fact: Inspired by “Paper Rings”—Taylor sings about marrying with paper rings. This cocktail floats in whimsy and love, just like the lyrics.
Pink Paloma
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Partida Blanco
- 1 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
- 0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 0.5 oz Simple Syrup
- 1.5 oz Grapefruit Soda
Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled highball glass over ice, add soda, and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Fun Fact: This blush pink beauty screams “Lover” era romance. It’s soft, sweet, and ready to make your heart flutter.
Fluère Raspberry Collins (Non-alc)
Ingredients:
- 2 oz FLUÈRE Raspberry
- ⅔ oz Simple Syrup
- 1 oz lemon juice
- Top with soda water
Instructions:
- Pour all the ingredients into a highball.
- Fill with ice and top up with soda water.
- Garnish with raspberries.
Fun Fact: Swifties know that Taylor loves turning everyday moments into little celebrations—this non-alc Collins is a sparkling nod to that magic.
California Spritz
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Californian Orange Citrus
- 0.75 oz Lemon Juice
- 1 oz Orange Juice
- 0.75 oz Passion Fruit Syrup/Puree
- 2 oz Sparkling Wine
- 2 oz Soda Water
- Orange wheel for garnish
Instructions:
- Fill a wine glass with ice cubes
- Pour all the ingredients over the ice and stir gently
- Garnish with orange wheels
Fun Fact: Bold, bright, and ready for the spotlight—just like the Life of a Showgirl era. This cocktail is your main-stage moment in a glass.