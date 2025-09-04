Taylor Swift–Inspired Cocktails for Every Love Story

Facebook

How are you celebrating the news of Taylor’s engagement? Planning a girls’ night in or a Swift-inspired Bachelorette party, well, here’s a lineup of Taylor Swift–inspired cocktails perfect for toasting love, joy, and every sparkling moment in between. Think blush-pink drinks that whisper “You belong with me” and an unexpected orange-hued cocktail that winks at her upcoming Life of a Showgirl era.

Bourbon Kiss

Ingredients:

2 oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon

2 dash Ne Oublie Black Walnut Bitters

2 dash chocolate bitters

¼ oz lemon juice

1 oz strawberry puree

Chocolate ganache

Strawberry

Instructions: Rim a coupe glass with chocolate ganache and chill. Meanwhile, add the remaining ingredients to a shaker tin, then add ice and shake well. Double strain the mixture into the chilled coupe glass and garnish with a strawberry.

Fun Fact: Swifties are nicknamed “Little Strawberries” (小草莓, xiǎo cǎoméi) in China! This is a creative play on her Chinese nickname Méiméi.

Paper Boat

Ingredients:

0.75 oz Dos Maderas Rum 5+3

0.75 oz. Amaro Nonino

0.75 oz. Aperol

0.75 oz. Fresh lemon juice

3 drops of saline solution (optional, enhances flavors)

Directions: Combine equal parts of all ingredients and freshly squeezed lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 10–15 seconds to properly chill, aerate, and dilute the cocktail. Garnish with a mini origami paper boat for a whimsical finishing touch.

Fun Fact: Inspired by “Paper Rings”—Taylor sings about marrying with paper rings. This cocktail floats in whimsy and love, just like the lyrics.

Pink Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Partida Blanco

1 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz Simple Syrup

1.5 oz Grapefruit Soda

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled highball glass over ice, add soda, and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Fun Fact: This blush pink beauty screams “Lover” era romance. It’s soft, sweet, and ready to make your heart flutter.

Fluère Raspberry Collins (Non-alc)

Ingredients:

2 oz FLUÈRE Raspberry

⅔ oz Simple Syrup

1 oz lemon juice

Top with soda water

Instructions:

Pour all the ingredients into a highball.

Fill with ice and top up with soda water.

Garnish with raspberries.

Fun Fact: Swifties know that Taylor loves turning everyday moments into little celebrations—this non-alc Collins is a sparkling nod to that magic.

California Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Californian Orange Citrus

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Orange Juice

0.75 oz Passion Fruit Syrup/Puree

2 oz Sparkling Wine

2 oz Soda Water

Orange wheel for garnish

Instructions:

Fill a wine glass with ice cubes

Pour all the ingredients over the ice and stir gently

Garnish with orange wheels

Fun Fact: Bold, bright, and ready for the spotlight—just like the Life of a Showgirl era. This cocktail is your main-stage moment in a glass.