Taylor Swift–Inspired Cocktails for Every Love Story

How are you celebrating the news of Taylor’s engagement? Planning a girls’ night in or a Swift-inspired Bachelorette party, well, here’s a lineup of Taylor Swift–inspired cocktails perfect for toasting love, joy, and every sparkling moment in between. Think blush-pink drinks that whisper “You belong with me” and an unexpected orange-hued cocktail that winks at her upcoming Life of a Showgirl era.

Bourbon Kiss

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon
  • 2 dash Ne Oublie Black Walnut Bitters
  • 2 dash chocolate bitters
  • ¼ oz lemon juice
  • 1 oz strawberry puree
  • Chocolate ganache
  • Strawberry

Instructions: Rim a coupe glass with chocolate ganache and chill. Meanwhile, add the remaining ingredients to a shaker tin, then add ice and shake well. Double strain the mixture into the chilled coupe glass and garnish with a strawberry.

Fun Fact: Swifties are nicknamed “Little Strawberries” (小草莓, xiǎo cǎoméi) in China! This is a creative play on her Chinese nickname Méiméi.

 

Paper Boat

paper boat cocktail in coupe glass

Ingredients:

  • 0.75 oz Dos Maderas Rum 5+3
  • 0.75 oz. Amaro Nonino
  • 0.75 oz. Aperol
  • 0.75 oz. Fresh lemon juice
  • 3 drops of saline solution (optional, enhances flavors)

Directions: Combine equal parts of all ingredients and freshly squeezed lemon juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 10–15 seconds to properly chill, aerate, and dilute the cocktail. Garnish with a mini origami paper boat for a whimsical finishing touch.

Fun Fact: Inspired by “Paper Rings”—Taylor sings about marrying with paper rings. This cocktail floats in whimsy and love, just like the lyrics.

 

Pink Paloma

pink palomas

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Partida Blanco
  • 1 oz Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
  • 0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Simple Syrup
  • 1.5 oz Grapefruit Soda

Directions: Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled highball glass over ice, add soda, and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

Fun Fact: This blush pink beauty screams “Lover” era romance. It’s soft, sweet, and ready to make your heart flutter.

 

Fluère Raspberry Collins (Non-alc)

Ingredients:

Instructions:

  • Pour all the ingredients into a highball.
  • Fill with ice and top up with soda water.
  • Garnish with raspberries.

Fun Fact: Swifties know that Taylor loves turning everyday moments into little celebrations—this non-alc Collins is a sparkling nod to that magic.

 

California Spritz

orange cocktail

Ingredients:

 

Instructions:

  • Fill a wine glass with ice cubes
  • Pour all the ingredients over the ice and stir gently
  • Garnish with orange wheels

Fun Fact: Bold, bright, and ready for the spotlight—just like the Life of a Showgirl era. This cocktail is your main-stage moment in a glass.

