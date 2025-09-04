AccuWeather Launches Improved App with Over 50 New and Enhanced Features

Facebook

AccuWeather Global Weather Center, State College, PA – AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most trusted source of weather forecasts and warnings with proven Superior Accuracy™, today announced the release of its enhanced mobile app for iOS and Android. After nearly a year of testing and user feedback, the more intuitive AccuWeather app has over 50 new and enhanced features containing the best, most detailed forecasts and warnings from AccuWeather’s nearly 100 expert meteorologists plus AI-insights. This powerful combination makes the AccuWeather app more personalized for users to keep their families safer and better informed.

More Than a Dozen New and Intuitive Maps Including Upgraded Radar

More than a dozen new maps will help keep users safer and best informed, including a better radar display, exclusive lightning alerts powered by AccuWeather’s Lightning Network™, Air Quality Index, Smoke Index and Wind Flow patterns. These new maps enhance the user experience and provide better insights for the day and into the future.

“The most accurate, most descriptive real-time weather insights are now right at your fingertips,” said Steven R. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AccuWeather. “It’s faster, easier to navigate, and tailored to what matters most to you—so you can better plan your day and activities with greater confidence, be healthier and keep your family safer, and make the most of every moment, no matter the weather.”

Everything Available at the Users’ Fingertips

The app puts everything users need on one streamlined Today Screen, all accessible with the swipe of a finger. The new, unrivaled experience delivers critical decision-making information front and center, helping families stay safer, better informed and better prepared every day for greater health, safety and comfort – faster than ever before.

The AccuWeather app provides users with the best forecasts, including a more detailed view of AccuWeather’s exclusive MinuteCast®, AccuWeather’s RealFeel® (sun) and RealFeel Shade™ Temperatures, the AccuWeather Air Quality hour-by-hour forecast, the most granular UV Index available anywhere to make the best decisions about sun exposure, plus the most descriptive forecasts, more detailed than any other weather app. Users can add up to nine personalized locations, localized down to an exact street address on the Home screen.

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for consumers, while maintaining the depth, detail and proven Superior Accuracy™ users rely on from AccuWeather,” said Pascal Racheneur, Senior Vice President, Digital Strategy of AccuWeather.

AccuWeather App Features:

Pinpoint Weather Precision for Every Minute of the Day: AccuWeather’s exclusive MinuteCast® provides a hyperlocal forecast of precipitation type and intensity, as well as precise start and end times for rain/snow over the upcoming four hours, pinpointed to a person’s exact street address or GPS location across 210 countries and territories.

Know How the Temperature Actually Feels Outside in the Sun and in the Shade: The AccuWeather RealFeel™ (sun) and RealFeel Shade™ Temperature is the only and most accurate description of what the temperature actually feels like in the sun and in the shade. The RealFeel® is the only feels-like temperature based on more than 12 factors, including the impact of sunshine intensity, wind, humidity, and air density.

Proven Superior Accuracy™: AccuWeather Superior Accuracy is achieved through AccuWeather's finely tuned art and science of prediction, which includes using the best wording, focusing on the weather's impact, and the psychology of how the forecast will be interpreted, so people will clearly understand and take the right actions. AccuWeather's brilliant team of nearly 100 meteorologists and extensive team of data and technology specialists add in their unique expertise with many new AI-insights and algorithms to give users the most accurate, most detailed and most localized forecasts so they can make the best-informed decisions, to keep their families safer and get more out of their day.

Track Thunderstorms Live Like Never Before: AccuWeather is the only weather app with the AccuWeather Lightning Network™️ helping users closely track thunderstorms in real time, monitor lightning proximity and be best informed, allowing users to avoid the threat of lightning.

Most Unique and Best Way of Characterizing Brightness: Exclusive to AccuWeather, the patented AccuLumen Brightness Index™️ is a more descriptive and better way of characterizing the brightness of the day, now available hour-by-hour, measured on a scale from 1 to 10, helping people instantly have better insight into the weather they will experience for the day and in the future.

UV Index with The Greatest Precision and Detail Available from Any Source: Timely, localized UV Indices provide enhanced protection from excessive UV exposure hour-by-hour down to the tenth of a unit, exclusive to AccuWeather, and contributes to a more informed and healthier, more comfortable lifestyle.

Be Best Prepared for Winter Weather with AccuWeather's Exclusive and Unique WinterCast® : AccuWeather's WinterCast® provides the most detail for all snow and ice accumulation events than any other source, often with the greatest advance notice of winter storms. AccuWeather's prediction of probabilities of various snow amounts for every individual location is available only from AccuWeather.

To enhance the AccuWeather app experience, users can upgrade to Premium Plus to access longer range forecasts and exclusive AccuWeather Alerts™, often with more advance notice, plus an ad-free experience and 12 personalized weather locations. AccuWeather will continue to introduce new and improved features during the coming weeks and months, further enhancing the AccuWeather app as the best source of weather information.

For more information, please visit AccuWeather to download and see all the new app features.

Proven Superior Accuracy™

AccuWeather achieves Superior Accuracy ™ with the combination of the largest collection of global weather data and forecast models from governments, academic and private sources including its own lightning network. Then, AccuWeather’s brilliant team of nearly 100 meteorologists and extensive team of data and technology specialists add in their unique expertise with many new AI-insights and algorithms to give users the most accurate, most detailed and most localized forecasts so they can make the best-informed decisions, to keep their families safer and get more out of their day.

The proven Superior Accuracy™ of AccuWeather forecasts and warnings has been verified in study after study of statistical forecast accuracy in all categories examined, which underscores the superior value of AccuWeather’s forecasts over all other sources for the best decision making.

The further value of AccuWeather forecasts comes from providing more granular, useful and actionable detail than any other weather source, using clear, concise language to eliminate confusion and ensure decisive action when necessary.

A recent NOAA study confirmed significant flaws in the NWS’s tornado warning service, while a separate five-year study found AccuWeather tornado alerts provide 16 minutes of advance notice on average — double the NWS’s average of 8 minutes.

AccuWeather’s commitment to delivering the most accurate forecasts has been independently validated. Most recently, a 2025 study by Kantar, a leading global analytics firm, confirmed that during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather provided the most accurate and effective hurricane forecasts, outperforming the National Hurricane Center and all other known sources.

The study found that AccuWeather’s storm track predictions were 6.2% more accurate on average overall and 8.9% more accurate for U.S. landfalling storms. Landfall location forecasts were 8.6% more accurate on average, while landfall intensity forecasts showed a substantial 37.8% improvement. These forecasts were issued an average of 19 hours earlier and extended 25 hours farther into the future—rising to 31 hours in advance on average for U.S. landfalls. Additionally, maximum wind intensity forecasts were on average 4.0% more accurate overall and 4.4% more accurate for storms hitting the U.S. (accuweather.com).

