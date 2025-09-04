2026 Ram 1500 with 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 eTorque Engine Now Shipping to Customers

Facebook

HEMI powered Ram 1500 trucks include new fender-mounted badging

Auburn Hills, Mich. – The day many Ram customers have been waiting for has arrived. The first 2026 Ram 1500s equipped with the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 eTorque engine left the Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant (SHAP) and are headed to dealers across the country.

“When we announced the return of the legendary HEMI for the Ram 1500 in June, we received 10,000 orders in the first 24 hours, proving that we made the right decision to bring back this iconic engine for this truck,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO, Ram Brand. “The return of the HEMI was managed in record time by the Ram team and the employees at SHAP.”

“The SHAP team is as excited as our customers about the return of the HEMI,” said Chuck Padden, vice president and plant manager at SHAP. “There is a buzz around the building. They were eager to get back to work on it and to get it to our customers as quickly as possible.”

Each HEMI-powered 2026 Ram 1500 includes a new fender-mounted Symbol of Protest badge created by the Ram design team. The badge outlines the Ram’s head pushing forward, powered by a HEMI V-8 block. The engine is available in 2026 model-year Ram 1500 Tradesman, Big Horn, Express, Warlock, Laramie, Rebel (late availability), Limited and Longhorn as part of the brand’s aggressive product cadence covering the next 18 months.

The Ram 1500 launched at SHAP in early 2018. In April, the plant assembled its 2 millionth truck.