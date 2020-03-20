Studio Movie Grill Closes Temporarily Due To COVID-19

All Studio Movie Grill Locations Temporarily Closed

Dallas, TX – March 20, 2020: As a deeply conscious business in service to its communities and the safety and wellbeing of all its stakeholders, Studio Movie Grill (“SMG”) felt it was now time to act affirmatively based on current guidelines to safeguard the health and welfare of the entire SMG community. SMG has therefore proactively paused moviegoing in all its theaters nationwide and has made the difficult decision to temporarily close all locations. SMG will refund all tickets pre-purchased and suspend billing customers on all subscription plans. Normal billing cycle will resume when the SMG circuit is fully re-opened.

This is an unprecedented moment in our world, and SMG has been proactive in taking all recommended steps to preserve the health and safety of all those it touches. The SMG team is heartbroken that, for the time being, we will no longer be able to offer our communities a place to escape and enjoyment in these difficult times. SMG values the health and wellbeing of its communities above all else, and looks forward to reopening once it is safe to do so.

“While we fully intend to re-open, the situation is unlike any we have been challenged with and is rapidly changing. As a purpose driven company with a mission to open hearts and minds one story at a time, the health and wellbeing of our valued team members, treasured guests and entire communities has to be uppermost,” said SMG Founder/CEO Brian Schultz, “The seeds of hope are far more fruitful than the seeds of doubt. We are all taking precautions to support a healthy future for everyone for the long term. In these challenging times it’s the great stories that provide inspiration.”

SMG will be assuring affected team members that, while it has currently no choice but to close its theaters, it will continue current SMG medical insurance for team members employed by SMG. For SMG team members who are in dire financial need due to COVD-19, the company has an internal One Story Fund established to help SMG team members meeting requirements. This fund welcomes contributions from anyone who would like to assist in this time of need here.

The closure of SMG locations comes amidst the latest wave of cancellations and shutdowns affecting the industry from top to bottom. Theaters in other cities and countries worldwide have begun to close their doors. SMG continues to assess the situation and plans to renew its mission of opening hearts and minds upon reopening. SMG believes that film and food provide release and reconciliation for our communities and looks forward to being able to reopen its doors to our communities. We hope that we soon will be able to rejoice in coming together to enjoy some great movies and meals. Together we will prevail.

