WinStar World Casino & Resort CLOSES Temporarily

WinStar World Casino & Resort To Temporarily Close Due to COVID-19 Precautions

THACKERVILLE, OK (March 16, 2020) – The health and safety of our patrons and employees is of paramount importance. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at WinStar World Casino and Resort, we have determined it is in the best interest of our patrons and employees to temporarily close the casino, all retail stores and all casino restaurants in accordance with health official directives discouraging mass gatherings of 50 people or more to slow the transmission of this virus.

The WinStar World Casino Hotel will remain open at this time. The Terrace View Café inside the WinStar World Casino Hotel and The Spa at WinStar will remain open and will limit service to no more than 50 guests at a time. Fun Town RV Park at WinStar, WinStar Golf Club, WinStar Golf Academy will remain open. Legends Bar and Grill will remain open but limit service to no more than 50 guests at a time.

This will begin tonight, Monday, March 16 at midnight until March 31. We will post updates to our website based upon the best available information and through social media as they occur.

For more information and updates, see our COVID-19 Information Page: https://www.winstar.com/footer/media/

What: WinStar World Casino & Resort voluntary closing

When: Midnight Monday, March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2020

Where: Thackerville, OK

CONCERT INFORMATION

How do I know the status of the concert I plan to attend?

Here is a list of postponed shows and any information about a rescheduled date. We will do our best to update this information as quickly as possible as it’s received.

Pitbull

Original Date: March 13

Rescheduled Date: TBA

Brad Paisley

Original Date: March 20

Rescheduled Date: August 29

Adam Sandler

Original Date: March 21

Rescheduled: TBA

