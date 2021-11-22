State Rep Sherman and DeSoto Mayor Proctor Help Serve Thanksgiving Lunch

Facebook

Acapulco’s AmeriMex Restaurant Thanksgiving Meal Feeds DeSoto Residents

DESOTO – The DeSoto community was ready for Thanksgiving early this week when local Acapulco’s AmeriMex Restaurant opened its doors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to serve a free Thanksgiving lunch until the food ran out.

It was a steady stream of people arriving throughout the three hours.

DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor opened the lunch with a prayer.

State Representative Carl O. Sherman (District 109) – a former City of DeSoto Mayor – spent time with the crowd enjoying Thanksgiving along with Mayor Proctor. Staff members from Representative Sherman’s office spent time with the community as well.

Guests were able to choose from a traditional Thanksgiving meal – the cranberry was popular – and the enchilada, rice and beans or even both. For dessert, the apple and pumpkin pies were both a hit.

“I would like to thank the Bahena family, owners of Acapulco’s AmeriMex Restaurant for their continued thoughtfulness towards our DeSoto Community,” Proctor said at the end of the day. The Mayor continued “Acapulco’s AmeriMex Restaurant on Beltline Road is just winding down their free Thanksgiving meal for residents who want to enjoy the familiar Thanksgiving foods but might not be able to due to various circumstances and they might not have otherwise had the opportunity to enjoy such a meal this holiday season.”

‘More Than A Good Neighbor’

Acapulco’s owner Refugio “Cuco” Bahena, his wife Maria and all the family were in attendance serving the crowd. In fact, the tables were continually full inside with some folks enjoying the fall weather seated outside too.

“Deeds such as this one are not uncommon for our friends at Acapulcos. They can make all of the difference in the world to those who receive the blessings of their bounty,” Proctor concluded. “Thank you Acapulco’s for being more than a good neighbor to DeSoto – you have been your brothers and sisters keeper, and because of that we are all truly blessed.”