Help Make Duncanville’s Santa Cop Program The Best One Yet

As the holiday season approaches, the Duncanville Santa Cop Program once again kicks off their 2021 Santa Cop toy drive. The Santa Cop program delivers toys to help make Christmas brighter for children in need in the community. Last year in 2020, the Duncanville Santa Cop Program assisted 34 Duncanville families that included 142 children.

The children and their families are nominated and selected through the program’s coordinators. The Duncanville Police Association verifies the needs of the families to better assist each family. They also contribute to other area charities.

Santa Cop Program

The Santa Cop program is funded entirely by local donations and the Duncanville Police Association. It is organized by the Duncanville Police Department employees and their families, and members of the Duncanville Police Association. Ebby Halliday, Realtors’ Southwest Dallas/Ellis Counties office; Duncanville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association; and Duncanville Chamber of Commerce also assist, along with Champions Cove; Inwood Bank; Duncanville Senior Citizens Center; and community volunteers.

New, unwrapped toys or cash donations are welcome, and can be dropped off at Duncanville Police Department 203 E. Wheatland Road in Duncanville. If your business is interesting in being a drop off location for donations, please contact Community Relations Officer Doug Sisk at (972) 780-5027 or [email protected]

Officer Sisk says they will accept donations until after Christmas, to provide support for any special need that arises after the holidays, such as a house fire or other situation. Santa Cop and his helpers will be delivering to the selected families on Dec. 18, the Saturday before Christmas, this year.

Little Free Pantry

Duncanville Public Library maintains a Little Free Pantry all during the year, and it is especially needed during the holiday season. People are asked to donate non-perishable food items along with hygiene products for those who need a little extra help. They are invited to help themselves to items in the Little Free Pantry, located in the lobby of the library at 201 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville.

The Cedar Hill Food Pantry accepts donations of non-perishable foods in cans or boxes (please make sure expiration date is current). New2You Thrift Store requests new or gently-used, clean clothing and household items donations. Monetary donations are also welcome. For more information, please check cedarhillshares.org.

Cedar Hill’s Tri City Animal shelter takes donations to help pets in need for the shelter’s programs, such as Pre-Adoption Spay Neuter and veterinary care. Donations also assist their T-N-R program 9Trap-neuter-Return that helps reduce the number of stray and feral cats. For more information visit cedarhilltx.com/66/Animal-Shelter.