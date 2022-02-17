STAR Transit Offers Free Rides To Voters March 1

Facebook

TERRELL, Texas—STAR Transit is offering free, round-trip rides to local polling places, encouraging all eligible voters to participate.

The free service is available on the day of the Texas primary elections, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

All STAR Transit services are available, including Demand Response, Fixed Routes and STARNow. To ride free on STARNow, use the code Vote2022. Rides must be in the STAR Transit service area or STARNow zone and are based on availability. Voters must tell bus operators and reservationist they are riding to and from the polls.

To schedule a free ride to vote, call STAR Transit no less than 30 minutes in advance of the desired trip. Scheduling Agents are available during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) Monday-Friday at (877) 631-5278. To book a STARNow ride, use the STARNow app which can be downloaded free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Se Habla Español.

Election Day Voting Locations:

Kaufman County – https://www.kaufmancounty.net/elections/

Rockwall County – http://www.rockwallvotes.com/

Dallas County – http://www.dallascountyvotes.org/

Make your voice heard by casting your ballot.