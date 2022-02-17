Cedar Hill Lions Club Sheri Borth Annual Pancake Breakfast

Facebook

Cedar Hill Lions Club presents Cedar Hill Lions Charities, Inc., and their annual pancake breakfast. Everyone is invited to join the fun at the Sheri Borth Annual Pancake Breakfast Sat., March 12. Pre-sale tickets are available from any Lions Club member for $5, or tickets at the door are $7.

The Sheri Borth Annual Pancake Breakfast benefits the community through a number of programs. They provide free eye examinations, new glasses for children, and other charitable programs and projects. The ticket price includes pancakes, sausage, and beverages from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Volunteers from the club serve the meal and emcee the program, featuring fun activities and door prizes.

The pancake breakfast is held at the Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road in Cedar Hill. The Sheri Borth Pancake Breakfast is named for the club’s first female president. The late Sherri Borth started the annual pancake breakfast as a fundraiser for the club in 2003. Borth was a prominent real estate broker and business owner in Cedar Hill. She is also recognized for encouraging more women to join the club and to hold leadership roles.

Cedar Hill Lions Club Charities

The Pancake Breakfast raises funds for the Cedar Hill Lions Club Charities, Inc. The 501c3 tax exempt organization operates as a separate organization from the CH Lion Club. A separate board of directors handles their charitable donations.

The Lions Club Charities board has raised money for scholarships for seniors attending school in Cedar Hill, and for the local food pantry. Funds have also been donated to HOPE Mansion, Bridges Safe House, Friends of Tri-City Animal Shelter, and CHAT (Cedar Hill Action Team).

Members of the Cedar Hill Lions Club are local business people, educators, government officials, and retirees. Anyone wishing to help serve the community is invited to join. Cedar Hill Lions give back to the community by sponsoring various activities and charities.

The Cedar Hill Lions Club meets at noon every second and fourth Tuesday at the Good Shepherd Church, 915 Old Straus Road in Cedar Hill. For more information, please visit lionsclubcedarhill.com.

Lions International was founded in 1917. The organization is best known for fighting blindness, but also volunteers for many different kinds of community projects. These include caring for the environment, feeding the hungry, and aiding seniors and the disabled. Since 1968, the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has awarded more than $700 million in grants to support their humanitarian projects around the world.