STAR Transit’s same day service in DeSoto costs only $2 per ride

Call or Use the App To Book A STARNow Ride

TERRELL, Texas—Rides within STARNow’s on-demand DeSoto travel zone now cost $2, “a bargain” according to riders who are enthusiastically using the new service.

“Our drivers are telling us how well received our new service is,” said Tommy Henricks, STAR Transit executive director. “They are finding it very convenient for going to work, school, shopping and out to eat. Transit on demand adds tremendous flexibility. It means you no longer have to be at a fixed spot at a fixed time to come aboard and go where you need to go.”

The service began operating Monday-Friday, 6 am to 6 pm, starting Dec. 1. By calling customer service or using the STARNow mobile app, DeSoto riders can expect a vehicle at their curb within 15-20 minutes.

Rides within the DeSoto travel zone were free through Dec. 31. Effective Jan. 3, rides within the travel zone are $2. Fares for qualified seniors, veterans and persons with disabilities are $1, and children 12 and under remain free. Riders must be 13 or older to ride unaccompanied.

DeSoto residents may continue pre-booking medical trips by contacting the agency’s call center. Fares remain $1 to $12 depending on the mileage.

Riders can book a trip in the DeSoto travel zone in real time via the STARNow mobile app which can be downloaded from the Apple App store and Google Play store.

“Riders are truly in control of booking and cancelling rides. Yes, they may call our scheduling agents, Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. But the app is easy to operate,” Henricks continued. “Once a trip is created, riders receive real-time updates via text or app notifications and can track vehicle location and estimated arrival time in the STARNow app.”