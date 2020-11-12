Southbound I45 From SM Wright To Pennsylvania Closed Overnight

November 12, 2020

DALLAS – Weather permitting, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close southbound Interstate 45 (I-45) from S.M. Wright Freeway to Pennsylvania Avenue, Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. to Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 a.m. Crews will install temporary barriers to widen the southbound overpass over Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Subsequently, the southbound I-45 exit ramp to Lamar Street will be closed until Fall 2021. A detour map is attached.

This work is part of the I-45 milestone work for S.M. Wright Phase II project in the area of I-45 and US Highway 175 (US 175)/C.F. Hawn freeways. Log onto www.smwrightproject.com to learn more.

Message boards have been placed to alert drivers. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for more information about this road closure and others.

