Midlothian Swears In City Council Members

Runoff For Midlothian City Council Place 6 On December 8

Midlothian City Council welcomed its newest member and two continuing members at its regular council meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Walter Darrach took the Midlothian City Council oath of office to begin his first term as councilmember, place 2. Darrach succeeds Mike Rodgers who chose to step down after serving three terms in office.

Darrach is the owner of Just Plane Maintenance, a private jet maintenance and management firm in Dallas. He was born in Boston, MA, and received his degree in aircraft mechanics from East Coast Aero Tech (now the National Aviation Academy). Darrach and his wife Tiffany moved to Midlothian from Mansfield in 2013. The Darrachs and their six children, ranging in age from just under two to 11 years old, are members of Gateway Church in South Lake, Texas.

Also taking their oaths of office for re-election were Mayor Richard Reno, who ran unopposed and began his second term, and Wayne Sibley, who began serving a fourth term in place 1 after defeating challenger Dustin Slayton.

A runoff election for place 6 between candidates Hud Hartson and Tiffany Robinson Carra will be held on December 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will take place November 23 through 25 and November 30 through December 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and December 3 and 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle, is the location for all voting.

