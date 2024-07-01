Shakespeare Dallas presents Twelfth Night and Scenes from the Odyssey

Facebook

Summertime in the city means Shakespeare Dallas is back, with timeless productions of Twelfth Night and Scenes from The Odyssey by Mary Zimmerman (adapted from the translation of “The Odyssey” by Robert Fitzgerald). The 52nd Shakespeare in the Park festival shows run concurrently Wednesday-Sunday at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway in Dallas) through July 21.

Picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for general admission and performances begin at 8:30 p.m. The approximate run time for each show is 1 hour 30 minutes with a 10-minute intermission. Tickets start at $20 for general admission, and $15 for students and seniors. Season subscriptions start at $50 and include priority seating and early admission to the grounds.

Twelfth Night

Presented by Shakespeare Dallas Wed. through Sun. at 8:30 p.m. through July 21. Directed by Rob Clare, hilarity ensues in Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy through a case of mistaken identity. Viola and her twin brother Sebastian are shipwrecked on the African coast, and believe the other to be drowned. After disguising herself as a young man, Viola gets a job as a servant for Duke Orsino under the name Cesario. This updated production is set in the 1930s and is perfect for those who want a more modern version of Shakespeare.

The cast of Twelfth Night includes Mikaela Baker as Olivia, Francine Gonzalez as Viola, Caleb Mosley as Orsino, Ryan Michael Friedman as Feste, Michael Johnson as Malvolio, Francesca Santodomingo as Maria, Shawn Gann as Toby, Sean M. Lewis as Andrew, Nick Hone as Fabian, Eric Garcia as Sebastian, Logan Rhys Hallwas as Antonio, Theo Moers as Captain/Priest, Zay Driver as Curio, Brian Vigen as Valentine, and Anthony Reynolds as Office.

Scenes from The Odyssey

Directed by Danielle Georgiou, Justin Locklear, Danny Anchondo, and Jenni Stewart, this show is about a modern young woman who’s struggling to understand Robert Fitzgerald’s translation of Homer’s The Odyssey. Suddenly a Greek muse appears, and the young woman becomes the goddess Athena and a tireless advocate for Odysseus in his struggle to get home. Watch as the epic story of Odysseus’s ten-year journey with characters such as Circe, the Cyclops, Poseidon, Calypso, the Sirens, and others unfolds.

Avoid the Fair Park crowds and get a front row seat of the Fair Park Fireworks at Shakespeare in the Park during intermission of Scenes from The Odyssey! The best kept Independence Day secret in Dallas is that Shakespeare Dallas performs on the 4th of July and has a prime view of the Fair Park Fireworks, which happens around the show’s intermission. While Fair Park does not permit outside alcoholic beverages, Shakespeare Dallas invites guests to bring wine, beer, and a full picnic. Watch the fireworks with all the sparkle and none of the traffic, plus enjoy the epic seafaring tale The Odyssey! Gates open at 7:30 pm and performances begin at 8:30 pm. Tickets start at $20 for general admission.