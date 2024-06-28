DFW Airport Continues Record-Breaking Summer with 1.5 Million Passengers for Independence Day Holiday

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DFW AIRPORT, Texas (June 28, 2024) – What is expected to be the busiest summer travel season on record has arrived at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). The Independence Day holiday travel period – from Wednesday, July 3 through Monday, July 8 – is projected to bring an estimated 1.5 million travelers through DFW, an increase of 5.5 percent over the same time last year.

“DFW is ready for the summer rush, and we are asking our customers to do their part to ensure a smooth travel experience by being a prepared traveler and using the many digital tools that we offer to plan ahead,” said Ken Buchanan, DFW’s Executive Vice President Customer Experience and Revenue Management. “The DFW mobile app and website allow customers to pre-book their parking, check security screening wait times, order grab-and-go food in the terminals and much more. By planning ahead for your trip, you can reduce both wait times and stress.”

The busiest days for the travel period include July 6, July 7 and July 8 with more than 270,000 passengers each day. The top destinations this summer are expected to be Cancun, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver and New York City.

DFW encourages travelers to arrive at least two hours prior to departure.

Garages at Terminals C and D tend to fill up faster than other garages. If C and D garages are full, those flying American Airlines can park, check in, check their bags and go through security in either Terminals A or B to expedite their time at DFW. All travelers can use the Skylink train to easily move throughout all five terminals.