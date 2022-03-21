Severe Weather Threat Has Potential For Strong Tornadoes

Facebook

Tornado Watch & Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of North & Central Texas this evening!

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – March 21, 2022 – A major multi-day severe weather threat is putting more than 50 million Americas at risk for violent and life-threatening thunderstorms, AccuWeather forecasters warn.

More than a dozen states from the southern Plains to the Southeastern coast are facing some type of severe weather risk, but the most significant concern is the potential for a widespread tornado outbreak to unfold across parts of the South on Tuesday. The severe weather outbreak will pose a significant risk to lives and property through the middle of the week.

“This setup has the potential to produce strong and long-lived tornadoes, some of which can occur at night,” AccuWeather Senior On-Air Meteorologist Michelle Rotella said. Forecasters say people are urged to closely monitor the situation and have a way to receive weather alerts throughout the day and night.

Along with the tornado risk, some of the storms will produce damaging hail ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs, powerful winds with AccuWeather StormMax™ gusts between 80 and 90 mph, frequent lightning strikes and flash flooding.

Earlier this afternoon a tornado struck Jacksboro, TX leaving damage including a direct hit to the high school. Tornado Watch is in effect for most of North Texas until 10 pm this evening. Please have a plan for taking shelter if your area is impacted by severe weather.