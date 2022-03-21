Arthello Beck Jr. exhibition at African American museum

Facebook

An exhibition of the works of Oak Cliff Artist Arthello Beck Jr is on display at the African American Museum in Fair Park through April 15. Beck was the first African American to open an art gallery in Dallas, and known as one of the city’s best artists.

The City of Dallas will erect a statue in honor of Beck Jr (1941-2004) in Twins Falls Park in South Oak Cliff. As a tribute, the African American Museum will exhibit 35 of Beck’s vividly colored paintings. They show the diversity of his artwork and how it captured the daily lives of African Americans in Dallas and addressed social, political and religious subjects in a variety of mediums. “Humanization: The Artistic Eye of Arthello Beck Jr.” shows the breadth and depth of his artistic vision.

Jennifer Monet Cowley, the exhibition curator and designer of the City’s public art sculpture, said, “In this exhibition, Humanization, I selected works of art that inspired the public art sculpture that I have designed along with other works of art that depict realistic scenes of Black family life. Arthello’s quote describes his desire for decency and respect to be restored to all Black people.”

Arthello Beck Jr. Artist Talk

An Artist Talk will be held Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Museum, featuring Cowley. She is joined by special guests Mae Beck, the wife of the late Arthello Beck Jr., and his best friend, Carl Sidle.

“The History of the Prairie View Interscholastic League: Black High School Sports in Texas in the Era of Segregation” has been extended through April 3. “Politics, Protest and Black Progress in Dallas in the 1980s: The Photographs of George Fuller” has also been extended through March 31. These exhibits are free to attend.

ESTELLA DOTY YOUNG LEADERS LECTURE, featuring Reverend Yvette Blair-Lavallais is free to attend at 2 p.m. on March 26. TEXAS BIENNIAL AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY CONFERENCE: UNDERGROUND RAILROAD FROM TEXAS TO MEXICO, is free to attend, but lunch is $20 and reservations are required to [email protected]

An Evening with Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra of Houston

The concert will be Saturday, April 30, at 5 p.m. at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (650 S. Griffin St. near Dallas City Hall). General admission tickets $15 and VIP tickets $75 at ticketmaster.com.

Sponsors of the African American Museum, Dallas, are Atmos Energy, Eugene McDermott Foundation, Fair Park First and Spectra Venue Management, Friendship West Baptist Church, Oncor, State Fair of Texas, and the City of Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture.

The African American Museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Located in Dallas’ historic Fair Park, the African American Museum is located at 3536 Grand Ave Dallas. For more information, visit aamdallas.org or call 214-565-9026.