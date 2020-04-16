Seven Additional Deaths and 80 New COVID-19 Cases Dallas County

Dallas County COVID-19 Update 4/16/20

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 16, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 80 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,066. Seven additional deaths are being reported, including:

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A woman in her 80’s who was a resident a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

­ A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas and had been critically ill in an area hospital.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Most (69%) deaths have been male. Seventeen deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

New Cloth Mask Requirement

“We must all limit unnecessary trips. Each trip carries some risk to you, your family and the public at large. To better protect you and our frontline heroes, we are requiring all visitors to essential businesses, essential business employees and riders of public transportation to wear a cloth covering starting Saturday. There are a lot more cars on the roads this week. That’s a concern. If a few of us slack off on making good personal responsibility decisions we not only put #publichealth at risk but are prolonging this for ourselves and everyone,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Save

Comments

comments