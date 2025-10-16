Scarborough Holds Hollow Fall Fantasy Festival in Waxahachie

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Scarborough’s All-New Hollow Fall Fantasy Festival continues to bring new entertainment and a fun competition for visitors now through Nov. 15. Enjoy five stages of live entertainment, kids’ activities, an artisan village, seasonal attractions, and a touch of spooky delight. Open Saturdays plus Halloween Night at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival® site in Waxahachie.

This weekend, the Dublin Doubles join the entertainment line-up on the Festival’s 5 stages that also feature Cirque du Sewer, The Duelists, Hollow & Heroes (interactive D&D show), Josh the Ventriloquist, Queen Anne’s Lace, The Singing Serpents, and Thunder Thorsson. In the lanes, the cast from the Scarborough Academy of Performing Arts (SAPA) bring the Village to life including the three magical fairy sisters of Scarborough’s Hollow – Faylin, Morwyn & Slyra.

ATTRACTIONS & INTERACTIVE FUN FOR ALL AGES

Come join in the fun of the Apple Relay Competition. Grab your partner and get ready for some fast-paced, laugh-out-loud fun as you try to balance your apples on a spoon and pass it along to your partner. The first team to complete the race wins treats from the Scarborough’s Hollow Souvenir Shoppe. The competition begins at 5 p.m. in the Harvest Garden. All ages are welcome and no pre-registration is required.

Discover more interactive fun in The Tricksters Trail of Leaping Lights (synchronized light tunnel), Hollow Pumpkin Patch, the Character Parade, and at the Fairy Sisters’ Meet & Greet. Kids’ Activities include games for all, The Coloring Wall, Harvest Blessings, Hollow’s Hideaway Maze, the Kids’ Coloring Corner, and Pumpkin Painting. Pumpkin painting requires an additional fee, but all the other interactive attractions (noted above) & kids’ activities are included with your admission ticket.

HOLLOW FALL FANTASY ADD-ON ATTRACTIONS

Add-on to your Hollow’s adventures with the Hollows Hayride, The Masquerade of Mischief Fun House, or Morwyn’s Manor Haunted House. Discount tickets for the Add-On Attractions can be purchased at SRFestival.com/hollow. Note that some add-on attractions are sold out on certain days. Check the Hollow’s ticketing page for more details.

Plus, there are games of skill, face painting, the Little Lantern Petting Zoo, Tarot card readings, and the S’Mores Station to enjoy.

ARTISAN VILLAGE

Explore the 35 shoppes in the Artisan Village filled with handmade treasures and whimsical wares such as crocheted creatures & apparel, hand-forged metal works and figurines, period & fantasy costuming, custom hats, dream catchers, Fall & Halloween themed products, gourmet chocolates, hot sauces, fairy portals, jewelry, pottery, fiber art, and other extraordinary crafts. The full list of shoppes can be found at SRFestival.com/hollow.

Foods and tempting seasonal treats abound. Visitors can take a break to savor delicious food throughout Scarborough’s Hollow such as giant roasted Turkey Legs, BBQ Mac & Cheese, Gourmet Grilled Cheese sandwiches, King’s Bacon, Shepherd’s Pie, Toasted Ravioli, Street Tacos, Chicken-on-a-Stick, Sausage-on-a-Stick, Mac n’ Cheese, Brisket Baked Potatoes, and more.

Don’t miss the interactive favorite – S’mores Station where you can roast your own S’mores creation. Other tasty treats include Apple Pie Nachos, Pecan Cobbler, Pumpkin Pie, S’mores Funnel Cake, Lemon Chill, and Dip n’ Dots. The 13th Hour Bakery offers sweet & savory treats and weekly specials. Assorted Dr Pepper products, apple cider, seasonal coffees and hot cocoa will quench your thirst.

PUBS & BEER TASTING EVENTS

Visitors 21+ can partake in adult beverages at one of the 7 pubs offering a great selection of craft beers, wine, Breaking Brew Mead, Nidhogger Mead, weekly specials, themed cocktails, and seasonal favorites. The Rose & Crown Inn also offers a full bar.

If beer is your Autumn indulgence, join Scarborough’s own Certified Cicerone® for one of the twice daily Brews of the Hollow Beer Tasting events taking you through an educational journey of tasting Fall beers with a complementary beer glass to keep as your souvenir. The cost is $35 per person in advance or $40 at the event. Seating is limited so book your tasting event today, before they sell out!

EVENT DETAILS & TICKETS

Admission tickets at the gate are $30 for Adults and $18 for Kids 5-12. Kids 4 & under are always free. The Masquerade of Mischief Fun House & Morwyn’s Manor Haunted House are $15 each on-site and the Hollow’s Hayride is $8. Parking is $12 per car.

Date specific discount admission tickets are available at SRFestival.com/hollow along with discount tickets to the Add-On Attractions: Hollows Hayride, Masquerade of Mischief Fun House & Morwyn’s Manor Haunted House. Discounted pre-paid parking can also be purchased at SRFestival.com/Hollow. Any day discount admission tickets can be purchased at North Texas Albertsons & Tom Thumb stores.

Scarborough’s Hollow is located at the Scarborough Faire® site in Waxahachie, just 30 minutes south of Downtown Dallas off I-35E and is sponsored by Dr Pepper, Albertsons & Tom Thumb, Rugged History Beard Co., Chicken Fried Toys, and Pendragon Costumes. The event runs Saturdays, now – November 15, 2025, 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm. Plus, Halloween Night, Friday October 31, 2025, 5:00 pm – Midnight.

UPCOMING ENTERTAINMENT & EVENTS

On October 25th, Scarborough’s Hollow will welcome Dallas Mythics full combat medieval martial arts and the Wonderous Witch Hat Competition. Halloween Night, October 31st (opening at 5 p.m.) for seasonal entertainment & spooky fun. Trick-or-Treating for kids 12 & under, a DJ spinning lively tunes, and special guest performers, Marquis of Vaudeville and Monte Rose.

November 1st celebrates Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with Mariachi los Reyes de Dallas, performances by the Dunaway Elementary Baile Folorico Club, a procession through the Hollow to the Ofrenda memorial, and more.

November 8th is Deaf Awareness Day along with guest entertainment by Landon Blake, a kids’ scavenger hunt, and the Scarecrow Stuffing Competition. The season finishes out on November 15th with the Kids’ Pumpkin Holding Competition, Adult Stein Holding Competition, and musician Brandi Paige. Get all of the entertainment, contest, competition, and special event details at SRFestival.com/hollow.

______________________________________________________

The producers of Scarborough Renaissance Festival® invite you to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Scarborough’s Hollow filled with magic, mischief and Autumn wonder. Family friendly costumes welcome (but not required). Please no gory or frightening costumes. So, grab your friends, round up the kids, and get ready for an interactive adventure at Scarborough’s Hollow Fall Fantasy Festival!