Shef Food + Wine Fest Returns to Grand Prairie Oct. 24-26

Shef Food +Wine fest returns to Grand Prairie October 24–26, and tickets are available for this second annual food and wine event curated by Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley. The hospitality pros behind purpose-driven hospitality group T2D Concepts are blending big culinary names, incredible food and drink experiences, and a mission to create impact through hospitality.

The action kicks off Friday with a Restaurant Takeover at Radici Wood Fired Grill in Grand Prairie: an exclusive four-course dinner showcasing powerhouse chefs. For a more “spirited” event, an impact-driven panel discussion with Robin McBride and Fawn Weaver is held over a Wine and Whiskey Tasting. All guests come together for an After Party to toast the weekend in style.

Saturday fires up with a Pickleball Tournament, followed by tastings, sips, and storytelling sessions—from expertly crafted cocktails to standout wines. The evening culminates in the can’t-miss Grand Tasting, a celebration of food and drink from some of the most celebrated culinary talents in the country.

Talent highlights for 2025

Kwame Onwuachi – James Beard Award Winner, Author & Restaurateur | Tatiana; Duff Goldman – Chef & TV Personality; Angelo Sosa – Chef & Author; Erick Williams – James Beard Award Winning Chef; Silvia Barban – Top Chef Competitor & Restaurateur; and Tavel Bristol-Joseph – Top Chef Competitor & Restaurateur. Arnold Myint – Chef-Owner & Restaurateur; Tristen Epps-Long – Chef & Top Chef Winner Season 22; Kevin Bludso – Award-winning Chef & Restaurateur; Saeng Douangdara – Personal Chef & Creator; Michael Voltaggio – Chef & TV Personality; Marcus Davis – Chef; and Dawn Burrell – Top Chef Finalist.

Beyond the bites, Shef F+W stands for something bigger. This year’s festival continues its partnership with the Texas Restaurant Foundation to support RECIPE. The innovative workforce development platform by T2D Concepts empowers hospitality workers through education and mentorship. The festival will also award scholarships to aspiring culinary students from the Dallas area.

Shef Food + Wine Fest

“Shef F+W is back and better than ever—packed with flavor, fun, and a purpose,” said Foley. Derry added, “We’re bringing together some of the best chefs in the industry to celebrate great food while creating real, lasting impact in our community.”

For more informaiton and to purchase tickets, please visit sheffoodandwine.com.