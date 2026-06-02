Alzheimer’s Association Encourages Texas Residents to Take Charge of Their Brain Healt

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Nearly 9 in 10 Americans say brain health is important — but only 1 in 10 know how to maintain it, according to the newly released 2026 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts & Figures report.

This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people across the country to prioritize their brain health by taking positive steps that can make a meaningful difference.

With more research emerging every year, experts say the message is clear: it’s never too early — or too late — to take action. “We are at a turning point in what science tells us about brain health,” said Joanne Pike, DrPH, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Research shows that healthy habits and early detection can help people protect their cognitive health over time.”

While awareness around brain health is growing, many Americans still aren’t sure what steps to take. According to the 2026 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, nearly 9 in 10 Americans say brain health is important, yet only 1 in 10 say they know how to maintain it.

Research shows that everyday lifestyle choices can play an important role. Staying physically active, eating a balanced diet, keeping cognitively and socially engaged and regularly monitoring overall health may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. In fact, experts estimate that nearly half of dementia cases worldwide could be linked to modifiable risk factors.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a leader in this research, including through the U.S. POINTER study, which found that combining multiple healthy habits can help protect and improve cognitive function, including memory and thinking.

Early detection also plays a critical role. Today, only about half of people living with Alzheimer’s ever receive a diagnosis, limiting access to care, support and emerging treatment options. Detecting the disease early allows individuals and families more time to plan and access therapies that may slow progression in the early stages.

Throughout June, the Alzheimer’s Association invites individuals to get involved by taking steps to protect their brain health and support the fight to end Alzheimer’s. People can learn more about brain health, participate in the (re)think your brain™ 6-step challenge, wear purple to raise awareness, join local events, volunteer or contribute to research efforts.

Together, small actions can add up to meaningful progress, helping individuals protect their cognitive health and supporting millions of families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.

To learn more, visit alz.org/ABAM.