Sam’s Club Offers Contactless Curbside Pickup

Since March, we’ve done 100% of our grocery shopping online. We order our groceries from Kroger, Costco, etc. delivered to our front door. But there are weeks when grocery shopping feels like a challenging scavenger hunt. Some items are in stock, others are not, substitutions are made and when your order is 100% fulfilled you feel like you hit the lottery!

Items we usually purchase from Sam’s Club are often unavailable online, but in stock in the store. So we either patiently wait and cross our fingers for the item to come back in stock, or we see if a friend can check on the item on their next trip. With Sam’s Club’s curbside pickup, we can get the items we need without leaving our car.

How Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup Works:

Set up or login to your account

Place order via the Sam’s Club app or at samsclub.com. Only products marked ‘Pick up in Club’ are eligible.

Finish your online shopping list, choose a pickup time and checkout. Same-day pickup is available.

Park in one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into your car.

If you are a Plus-member the curbside pickup is included as a perk with no extra charge. Plus members can schedule curbside pickup orders between 7 am and 8 pm, Monday to Saturday. Sundays pickup hours are between 10 am to 5 pm.

For a limited time there’s no charge for non-plus members however, the pickup times are limited. Available time slots are from 10 am to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays.

Concierge Service for seniors and high risk members is still available every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 am to 9 am, and Hero Hours every Sunday from 8 am to 10 am, until further notice. You can view a full list of member benefits on SamsClub.com.

If you’re shopping at Sam’s Club in person, remember effective July 20 shoppers are required to wear a face mask or face covering. Complimentary masks will be provided if you don’t have one. Or you can purchase masks in the club.

