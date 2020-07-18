Ellis County Has 397 Active COVID-19 Per THT Data

Ellis County COVID-19 Report For July 17 Per THT

Today, the Ellis County Emergency Management reports Ellis County has a total of 1,875 COVID-19 cases. This data is according to the case line list provided by Texas Health Trace (THT) for July 17th. They also report there are 1,457 recoveries in Ellis County with a 397 active cases remaining. Ellis County has administered 16,903 tests according to the Texas Department of State Health Services Dashboard.

In today’s report the Office of Emergency Management has corrected duplicated THT reported recoveries of the jurisdictions of Ennis, Glenn Heights, and Palmer. The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management and the Local Health Authority recommend for all Ellis County citizens to wear a mask while in public, practice physical distancing, and sanitize frequently.

Texas DSHS Dashboard July 17, 2020

On the DSHS dashboard, Ellis County shows 1,957 total COVID-19 cases, and 1,435 recoveries. Both report 21 deaths in Ellis County, Ellis County COVID19 city breakdown July 17 but DSHS reports 381 active cases.

Per Texas COVID-19 Data Resource by Texas 2036, on Jul 16, , hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported the following:

1,805 COVID-19 Related ER Visits

As of: Jul 16

602 Suspected COVID-19 Patients

As of: Jul 16

1,918 Confirmed COVID-19 Patients

As of: Jul 16

18.0% All Beds Availability

As of: Jul 15

15.0% ICU Beds Availability

As of: Jul 15

58.0% Ventilator Availability

Based on the numbers from Worldometers, last data is from July 16-there are 1837 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ellis County.

