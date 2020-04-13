BREAKING News H-E-B Introduces Curbside Pickup Changes

H-E-B Curbside Pickup Changes

Some of you have been staying up until midnight hoping to “score” a perfect H-E-B curbside pickup time the following day. Who knew grocery shopping would become so complicated? As we were shopping online today, we learned H-E-B has introduced more changes to their curbside pickup procedures. “Orders are now only available 7 days in advance,” according to the H-E-B website.

In addition to the 7 days in advance, we also noticed there’s now a charge of $4.95 for curbside pickup. Previously, we were not charged for using the curbside option.

While this is a little inconvenient, on the positive side it will ‘encourage’ us to plan meals and snacks in advance. Hopefully, it reduces the “what’s for dinner, Mom?” conversations. The million dollar question, will other grocery stores follow H-E-B?

H-E-B Senior Hours, Use Favor Instead

H-E-B does not offer senior hours, instead they have partnered with Favor to offer delivery to seniors 60 and older. There’s a flat $10 delivery charge which goes to the Favor driver. However, when using Favor at H-E-B seniors are limited with product selection.

The Senior Support Program, Favor has offers Easy Ordering & Delivery website. This new online ordering system provides seniors with a simple, step-by-step process for ordering groceries from their local H-E-B, Central Market or Joe V’s from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Seniors can also place orders through a dedicated phone line — staffed by H-E-B and Favor volunteers — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week. Seniors (60+) can access the Senior Support Line by calling 1-833-397-0080.

By the way, Favor is actively seeking to add new Runners throughout its newly launched markets. As contract delivery drivers, Runners choose their own hours and can earn extra income on a flexible schedule. Texans interested in becoming a Runner can visit apply.favordelivery.com. For the full list of cities where Favor just expanded, visit favordelivery.com/expansions.

This week, H-E-B delivered fresh chef-inspired meals to hospitals across Texas, feeding healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis with 75,000 Meal Simple meals. Each week for the next five weeks, H-E-B will deliver these meals to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers engaged directly with COVID-19 patients as well as those working in emergency rooms.

