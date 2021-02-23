Representative Carl O. Sherman Named a Deputy Democratic Whip

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Representative Sherman Takes Key Leadership Position In State House

Austin, Texas – State Representative Carl O. Sherman (D-109) was recently named as one of the Texas House of Representatives Deputy Democratic Whips for the 87th Legislative Session.

Known as a transformational leader in faith, government and business, Representative Sherman is serving his second term in the Texas House of Representatives.

Representative Sherman’s job as a Democrat Whip puts him in one of the key leadership positions on the House floor. The minority democrat whip galvanizes support for legislative priorities. The Whip also takes on the responsibility of keeping up with all legislation while at the same time assuring party members are in attendance when important bills are to be voted on in the House.

“I am honored Democrat Caucus Chair, Chris Turner (D-101) and my esteemed colleagues have put their trust in me during this most important and unusual legislative session,” Representative Sherman said. “I am looking forward to getting down to business and working with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to discuss the many issues important in the State of Texas today.”

Representative Sherman continues to serve on the Appropriations Committee, which has jurisdiction over all discretionary spending legislation in the house and the Corrections Committees for the 87th Session in his second term. He also sits on the state’s special select judicial committee.

“We must all work to protect Texans and I remain dedicated to that end,” Representative Sherman concluded. “This is a critical moment in Texas and I look forward to moving forward and addressing the necessary changes facing Texans in my role as a house minority whip.”

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, and Dallas. He sits on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Corrections Committee and is on the special select judicial committee.

