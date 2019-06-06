Refreshing Poptail Recipes

Celebrate Summer With Poptails

Las Colinas’ retro-inspired boutique hotel, Texican Court, celebrates summer with Poptails. Now through August, guests are invited to indulge in the hotel’s sweet treat.

Three unique Poptails (premium spirits combined with popsicles) put a special twist on the Texican Court’s seasonal menu. Valencia Hotel Group rolled out their Poptail program in 2016 for its properties. This year, Texican Court joins in the fun.

“These poptail programs have been a huge hit at the other Valencia Hotel Group concepts, said Sales & Marketing Director Brianna Sepulveda. “We are excited to join the program and debut our own poptails. They are a fun twist on a childhood favorite that is sure to bring out the inner kid in all of our guests this summer.”

If you’re looking for a staycation or getaway, Texican Court offers an authentic Texas experience in the heart of DFW. The recently opened Texican Court is just across from the bustling Toyota Music Factory. They sweeten the deal even more with special overnight packages featuring delightful accommodations, late check-out, and a poptail welcome. Relax and unwind by the pool or in the courtyard with alcohol infused frozen popsicles.

If you’d like to keep the party going all summer, here’s how to create refreshing poptails at home.

Mexican Candy Poptail

(Recipe makes one beverage)

• 1.75 oz. Silver Tequila

• .5 oz. Watermelon Liquor

• 3 dashes of Hot Sauce

• 2 oz. Sprite

• Mango or Lime Popsicle

• Tajin Rim garnished with Lime Wedge

Add Tequila, Watermelon Liqueur and Sprite into Cocktail Shaker with Ice. Shake and strain into Tajin rimmed glass with ice top with (3) dashes of Texican Hot Sauce. Add Popsicle and Lime Wedge Garnish.

Mellow Yellow Poptail

(Recipe makes one beverage)

• 1.75 oz. Cucumber Mint Vodka

• 3 oz. Lemonade

• Lemon Popsicle

• Garnished with Sliced Cucumber and Pineapple Wedge

Add Cucumber Mint Vodka and Lemonade into Cocktail Shaker with Ice. Shake and strain into glass. Add Popsicle and garnish with Cucumber and Pineapple Wedge.

Pineapple Breeze Poptail

(Recipe makes one beverage)

• 1.75 oz. Malibu Coconut Rum

• 1 oz. Midori

• 2 oz. Pineapple Juice

• Pineapple Popsicle

• Garnished with Basil and Luxardo Cherries

Add Midori then ice to a glass. Add Malibu and Pineapple Juice into Cocktail Shaker with Ice. Shake and strain into glass with Midori. Add Popsicle and garnish with Basil and Luxardo Cherries.

About Valencia Hotel Group

Houston-based Valencia Hotel Group is a fully integrated hospitality company that provides management, development, branding and re-positioning services for independent, full-service hotels owned by the company, in addition to third parties. Exceptional service, style and location have become brand trademarks. For information, click valenciagroup.com.

For information about the hotel’s special summer packages visit texicancourt.com.

