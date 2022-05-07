Red Oak Residents Vote NO To All Four Bond Propositions

Facebook

Red Oak voters went to the polls today and voted down all four of the Red Oak ISD bond propositions. Proposition A came the closest to passing, losing by 250 votes, according to unofficial results.

This evening the ROISD Superintendent posted the following statement on Facebook:

Dear Hawk Nation,

First, I want to thank our staff, students, and families for their persistence, resiliency, and hard work this semester (and all year). Together, we have met difficulties head-on, worked to find solutions to new obstacles, and put in the extra effort for each student while balancing personal challenges and sometimes overwhelming life issues.

Red Oak ISD is growing and growth has growing pains – overcrowded schools being our District’s biggest concern. We launched a Citizen’s Facility Planning Committee last fall after a May 2021 survey showed support for facility renovations and expansion. By January, a $230.1M bond proposal was recommended to the Board who approved and placed the bond on the May 7 ballot.

Following the election results from Saturday, unfortunately, no propositions passed. The District will go back to the drawing board for growth management and, simultaneously, develop a multi-year plan to continue using our existing facilities to the fullest extent.

We know the past four months have caused some unfortunate division in the community over the value of the bond and the direction of our District. We will continue to stay the course, modeling the four talons of the Hawk, and, to the best of our ability every day, we will teach kids! We know the heart of every educator, from the classroom to the bus barn, in every cafeteria, office, and on each school, is in the field of education to impact the lives of students.

We look forward to taking the next steps together, as Hawk Nation. We have strong roots with a deep value for education. Now we need to spread and use our powerful wings to take us to the next level.

I am proud to be a Red Oak Hawk.

Sincerely,

Brenda Sanford, Superintendent

Red Oak ISD

Brenda.sanford@redoakisd.org

Those commenting on her statement expressed sadness and disappointment with the election results, while some wonder ‘what’s next?’ ROISD replied they’ll consider a November bond election.