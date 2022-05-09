Midlothian Election Results Indicate Residents Ready For Change

Facebook

A Runoff is Set: Gardner vs. Hammonds For Place 3

MIDLOTHIAN – The unofficial results from Saturday’s elections are in and according to the results incumbent Place 3 Mayor Pro Tem Ted Miller will not be returning to his seat on the City Council. Miller has been in that seat since May 2019 and prior to that served on the council in Place 6 from May 2012 to June 2018.

Miller said Monday that some votes were still being counted but told me he had no comment to make about the election at this time.

There were four candidates running for the seat against Miller; challengers Ed Gardner, Anna Hammonds, and Dannion McLendon. While Miller came in close against Gardner with 24.35% or 652 votes to Gardner’s 25.21% or 675 votes, Hammonds took the lead overall with 969 votes or 36.18% of the vote. McLendon saw 14.26% of the vote with 382 votes.

Gardner did not return emails/phone calls by press time with a statement regarding their place in the upcoming runoff election. However, on Facebook Gardner shared the following, “Thank you to all the people that came out to vote for me! Your support got me a spot in the runoff with Anna Phillips Hammonds.

Stay tuned, good things to come!”

Anna Hammonds said, “Thank you Midlothian for trusting me with your votes! We had an overwhelming response on May 7th, but the work isn’t done yet. I am excited for the opportunity to represent you, be your voice and humbly serve as a Midlothian City Councilwoman.

Together, we can win this runoff election. Please reach out, get to know me and go vote for Anna Hammonds on June 18th!”

Since no candidate received over 50% of the vote Saturday for the Place 3 seat there will be a runoff election. Runoff election will be on June 18.

In Place 4, Clark Wickliffe will keep his seat for another term – he has been on the city council since May 2019. Wickliffe had no challengers for his Place 4 seat.

Midlothian ISD Election Results

In Place 4 Whitney Krupala and Mike Dillow were vying for the trustee seat that current trustee Matt Sanders did not seek to fill for another term.

Dillow, who received 57.83% or 2,112 votes to Krupala’s 1,540 votes or 42.17% of the vote did not return a call by press time with a comment on his victory.

Krupala graciously commented on her loss saying, “I am thankful to live in a country where the common man has the opportunity to run for public office. Although the results didn’t turn out like I had hoped, I am so grateful for the overwhelming amount of support from the community. This isn’t my season to serve as a trustee but I will continue to serve our community and school district as a champion for what’s best for kids.”

In Place 5 incumbent Bobby Soto, who has been serving since May 2019 was defeated in unofficial results with 46.96% or 1,599 of the vote to challenger Jessica Ward’s 53.04% or 1,806 votes.

Soto and Ward did not return calls by press time for comment. On Facebook Ward shared the following, “Midlothian, I’m grateful for everyone who cast their voice for me. I’m humbled and honored to be your NEW MISD School Board Place 5 Trustee and I promise to always be the best servant possible for our district. From my whole heart, Midlothian, I thank you!

I look forward to getting to work quickly!”

Soto shared this on Facebook, ” Family, Friends, and Community:

From putting signs in your yards, showing up to vote, and your overall encouragement and prayers, I’m humbled by the support over the past several months!

Congratulations to Jessica Ward for Midlothian School Board Place 5 and Mike Dillow For MISD School Board Place 4 on your election tonight!

I strongly believe in service to others and I will continue to seek out opportunities of servant leadership within the district and community in the days ahead.

To God be the Glory!

#MISDProud”

Place 2 ISD Trustee and Board President Gary Vineyard said of the election “I am excited for the future. While I appreciate the dedication and support of all who have served and are serving, I am also ready to begin the work in the district with these two new trustees.”