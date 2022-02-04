Red Oak ISD Looks At Proposition A For ROBond22

Facebook

Red Oak ISD School Board voted for a $230.1 million bond election for May 7, 2022. The community has seen significant growth in the last 15 years since ROISD’s last bond with more growth on the way. The school district is sharing information about each proposition and we’re sharing it here so voters can stay informed.

Bond Information From Red Oak ISD

At $156.8 million, Proposition A would primarily address overcrowding and future capacity needs at elementary, middle, and high school levels. It includes a second middle school, CTE building at the high school, expanding elementary schools, and district-wide maintenance items. Let’s take a closer look at addressing high school capacity.

Currently, Career & Technical Education (CTE) is located adjacent to the existing middle school. Having the CTE classes at the high school would reduce lost instructional time due to transporting students back and forth. This would also free up space and classrooms in the high school that are currently being used by CTE. (final location and building design would be determined after the election)

Building a practice & PE gym would allow for more indoor practice space at the high school and would accommodate Red Oak ISD’s student organizations more efficiently – gyms are used for athletics, PE, fine arts, testing, blood drives, group gatherings, meetings, and much more.

The proposed elementary renovations in Proposition A would allow Red Oak ISD to accommodate the projected enrollment for the next 5-10 years. Additions would take place at Wooden Elementary and Eastridge Elementary, resulting in additional eight classrooms at each campus at the current central cafeteria and kitchen. A new kitchen and cafeteria would be added to accommodate additional students. Both campuses would also receive extended driveways to ease drop-off and pick-up, plus access for emergency vehicles.

Playgrounds at all Red Oak ISD elementary campuses would receive updates that would make all playgrounds to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, allowing all students to be able to use the campus playgrounds safely.

Red Oak Middle School Updates