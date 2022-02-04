DART Suspends All Services Due to Hazardous Conditions

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Icy Roads Impact DART Services In North Texas

Due to the untenable ice conditions across North Texas, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will suspend all rail and bus services beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, through 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for all of Dallas/Fort Worth, reporting that temperatures will remain below freezing through Saturday morning. While road conditions across the region continue to remain extremely dangerous, DART recommends everyone avoid travel wherever possible.

Passengers who need emergency service should contact the DART Customer Information Center at (214) 979-1111.

All subscription trips for DART Paratransit have been cancelled with the exception of trips for medical purposes (i.e., dialysis treatment. Services resume on Monday, February 7. Customers who need to book trips for Monday can contact reservations at (214) 515-7272 or through the web portal at www.dart.org/ridepara.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on a Saturday schedule on Friday, February 4 and will operate a normal Saturday schedule on Saturday, February 5. Services will return to normal operations on Monday, February 7.

DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees, and to determine service restoration based on weather conditions. Riders can stay informed about service change updates by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org.

OPERATING PLANS FOR SEVERE WINTER WEATHER

DART has developed three contingency plans designed to maintain service to and from each of our transit facilities, should winter weather disrupt normal rail operations.

In the event either plan is necessary, notices will be placed on DART.org/rideralerts and sent to local media outlets 6-8 hours prior to start of service on the day of implementation. You may also sign up for My DART Updates (text and/or email) at DART.org/email or follow us on Twitter @DARTalerts.

Please keep this information handy during the winter season, as it contains important information regarding your daily commute.

Red Rail Disruption bus stop signNote: During severe weather, the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) commuter rail may also experience delays. Learn more at trinityrailwayexpress.org.