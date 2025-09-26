Power of We Annual Luncheon for The Heights Ellis County

Facebook

The “Power of We” luncheon is an annual benefit for The Heights Ellis County Family Resources. Presented by Home Zone, the luncheon is Wednesday, Oct. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Lane. For tickets, call or email [email protected] or 469-672-6351. The event supports a local movement, inviting people to come together to support victims of family abuse.

The lunch event welcomes an industry expert who has a long track record of working with government and nonprofit organizations, providing services to victims of domestic abuse and their children. Casey Gwinn serves as the President and Co-Founder of Alliance for HOPE International. He has been recognized by The American Lawyer magazine as one of the top 45 public lawyers in America. He served for eight years as the elected City Attorney of San Diego from 1996 to 2004.

Luncheon Speaker Casey Gwinn

Gwinn’s transformative work as a prosecutor changed the face of domestic violence prosecution in the United States. He is the visionary behind the Family Justice Center movement, the founder of Camp HOPE America for children impacted by domestic violence, and one of the leading thinkers in the country on the power of hope in the lives of adult and child trauma survivors.

Gwinn’s work has been profiled nationally on the Oprah Winfrey Show, CBS The Early Show, USA Today, and many other news outlets. He recently received the Ronald Wilson Reagan Public Policy Award from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime. He has authored or co-authored ten books since 2006.

Executive Director, The Heights

“Domestic abuse is prevalent in every community, yet very few acknowledge or address this silent epidemic. If left unaddressed, the generational tsunami of domestic abuse can devastate many families in our county. We are thrilled to announce our annual fundraising luncheon to help empower survivors of domestic abuse,” said Jennifer Salzman, Executive Director at the Heights.

All proceeds from the luncheon benefit The Heights, which has been expanding services to victims of domestic abuse in Ellis County since 2021. To purchase tickets to the lunch or become a sponsor, please visit theheightselliscounty.org

“Join us as we share profound insights, stories of resilience, and an inspiring vision for a future free of domestic abuse in the region. Together, we can create a community of support, healing, and hope,” Director Salzman said.

The Heights Ellis County Family Resources

An independent 501(c)3 organization, they have served victims of domestic abuse since 2021, with a mission to provide victims of domestic abuse with streamlined services that guide them to safety and hope. The Heights is a member of Alliance For Hope International, and we embody the family justice center model. They are one of about 150 centers who are a part of the affiliation all over the world. The family justice center model was started in 2003 by President George W. Bush. It has been designated as a best-practice model for family abuse intervention and prevention by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Collaborative wrap-around services with law enforcement, the court system, local organizations, business partners, and community leaders is what differentiates The Heights Ellis County Family Resources. They serve any victim of domestic abuse and their children with a comprehensive intake process that includes homicide risk assessment, short term safety, and a long-term plan of services.

For more information please call (469) 672-6351 or visit theheightselliscounty.org. The Heights Ellis County Family Resources is located at 2230 Bryan Place in Midlothian.