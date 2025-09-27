Remembering Duncanville’s Evening of Remembrance

Duncanville Chamber of Commerce held their annual 9/11 Evening of Remembrance at a new venue, the Villa Luxe, on Sept. 11 this year. The evening featured a dinner catered by D-Squared Catering, with Tom Bryson as keynote speaker.

Mayor Greg Contreras welcomed the audience, with a prayer by Dr. Ginger Hertenstein Conley and music by Monica Saldivar. The program was introduced by Retired Fire Chief Terry Webb, with colors posted by Assistant Police Chief Adrian Tijerina and the Duncanville Police Department Honor Guard.

Terry Webb and wife
Retired Fire Chief Webb and wife, photo courtesy Duncanville Chamber

Evening of Remembrance Chair

The Evening of Remembrance Chair Amy Jackson welcomed an old friend, Tom Bryson, as the 9/11 keynote speaker. Along with his many other accomplishments, she said Bryson was her inspiration for bringing a community theater to Duncanville. As a reporter for the Duncanville Suburban, he interviewed Jackson, who was the high school drama teacher at that time. During the interview, he casually mentioned “that old city building on Main Street is getting ready to be empty, and would be a great space for a theater.”

Evening of Remembrance Chair and speaker
Amy Jackson and Tom Bryson, courtesy photo

Jackson followed up on his suggestion, and in 1988 she started Duncanville Community Theater, with Bryson as a founding board member. After spending six years as a journalist, Bryson served as Public Information Officer for the Duncanville Police Department and the City from 1990-1999. Jackson said Bryson initiated many efforts to benefit the community that are still in place today, such as the Citizen’s Police Academy, during his tenure with the city. He left in 1999 to take a position with the City of Farmers Branch, and was their Director of Communications during the tragic events of 9/11.

Duncanville Mayors at 9/11
Mayor Contreras with former Mayor Gordon and wife, photo courtesy Chamber

Tom Bryson Recognition During 9/11

During his 22 years at Farmers Branch, Bryson’s team was recognized more than 55 times with awards on the local, state and national levels. He currently serves as Vice President and Public Sector Practice Leader for Cooksey Communications, a full-service public relations agency specializing in service to municipalities, counties, and higher education institutions.

Duncanville fire department
Photo courtesy Duncanville Chamber

Bryson said, “I have been lucky enough to lead our state and national professional associations, helped found a graduate-level certification program at a major university, and have made solid contacts, lasting relationships, and lifelong friendships with fellow public communicators all over the country.”

Duncanville Fire Chief Chris Connealy and Chaplain Dave George handled the ceremonial Ringing of the Fire Bell, while Steve Pruitt played bagpipes as the program closed.

