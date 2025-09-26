Cedar Hill Collegiate Academy Unlocks Students’ Potential

Facebook

At Cedar Hill Collegiate Academy, Principal John Edmun is proving that listening to students can unlock their potential.*

Faced with a troubling trend of English learners struggling to meet grade-level expectations in math, Edmun and his team took bold action. Through The Holdsworth Center’s Campus Leadership Program, they transformed their approach, addressing barriers like vocabulary gaps and lack of confidence.

Before Holdsworth, only 33 percent of English learners in grades 6-8 met grade level on their math STAAR tests. After his team completed The Holdsworth Center program, 86 percent of the target group met grade level, earning the school its first-ever state distinction in math. But the real story is the culture shift.

“Before Holdsworth, we were about the numbers,” said Principal Edmun. “After Holdsworth, we’re about the students.”

The Holdsworth Center’s Campus Leadership Program

The program is a two-year journey designed to help principals and their teams become stronger leaders and drive meaningful change for students. The program begins with principals strengthening their leadership skills through executive coaching and immersive learning sessions at Holdsworth’s serene, state-of-the-art campus on Lake Austin.

In the second phase, principals are joined by a team of campus leaders to learn new skills and apply them to real challenges on their campus. Field visits to high-performing schools provide inspiration and show what’s possible, while continuous improvement methods help teams focus on improving outcomes for underserved student groups.

Through student feedback sessions, Edmun and his team uncovered key insights that reshaped their classrooms. Students shared that they often felt embarrassed to ask for help or struggled with vocabulary in context. Teachers, moved to tears by the feedback, immediately began shifting their practices to build stronger relationships and create safe spaces for learning.

Introducing Oral Tests

One example of this shift was the introduction of oral tests in the band hall, a space where students felt more comfortable and less pressured than in a traditional classroom setting. This adjustment allowed students to demonstrate their understanding without the added stress of a formal testing environment. Additionally, teachers began incorporating more real-world examples and visuals into lessons to help students grasp challenging concepts, particularly in math.

Another key change was the focus on building relationships. Teachers made a concerted effort to check in with students individually, asking questions like, “Do you truly understand this?” and “Is there anything I can do to help you?” These small but meaningful interactions helped students feel seen, valued and supported in their learning journey.

“Seeing the spark in students, watching them walk across the stage – that’s why I do this,” said Edmun.

Cedar Hill Collegiate Academy Attributes Success

Spokesmen for the academy attribute their success to the power of leadership and student voice. The Holdsworth Center, a Texas-based nonprofit founded by H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt, equips public school leaders with the tools to create lasting change. Since 2017, Holdsworth has impacted 1.3 million students across Texas through its world-class leadership development programs.

*(This article was submitted by The Holdsworth Center).