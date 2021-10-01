Police Investigate Murder of 21 Year Old Transgender Female In Arlington

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Arlington PD Issued This Update

Our detectives have spent the morning speaking to family and friends of the victim, seeking information that may be helpful to this case. They have since clarified for us that the victim identified as a transgender female – and they recognized her as a female.

Moving forward, we will use she / her pronouns when referring to the victim in any of our public messaging. – APD

Initial Police Statement

On Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 9:32 p.m., the Arlington Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Stonetrail Road after a resident reported finding an unresponsive person inside a vehicle that was parked there. When officers arrived on scene they discovered the victim, a 21-year-old male presenting himself as a female, had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives are in the process of canvassing the neighborhood to seek out any relevant surveillance video and witnesses.

At this time, there is no suspect information. Investigators do not believe the victim lived at the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Spencer at 817-459-6466. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.

Report # 2021-02730723

According to HRC (Human Rights Campaign), this year there have been at least 37 transgender or gender non-conforming people fatally shot or killed by other violent means. Whereas in 2020 there were 44 fatalities per HRC, and that was the deadliest year since they began tracking deaths in 2013.

If you have any information on this homicide, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477, www.469tips.com, or by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app. You will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,250 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.