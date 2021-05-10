Police Body Cam Footage Was “On” In Monday Morning Lancaster Shooting

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Lancaster Officer Involved Shooting May 10

Lancaster, TX –Body camera was on today when 29-year-old Kalon J. Horton was shot by a Lancaster police officer after being dispatched to a shooting in progress at around 5:42 a.m.

The name of the officer is not being released at this time, and there’s no word on whether the body cam footage will be released.

While many details are still uncertain, the call came in from the 1600 block of N. Houston School Road. Officers had been advised that two juveniles were inside the apartment with an armed male firing a weapon. Earlier reports that were excluded from City of Lancaster press release had also mentioned an adult female being inside the apartment as well.

Officers arrived on the scene and announced their presence and requested the male to come out to them. The officers received no response and entered the apartment where they encountered the armed male, which resulted in Horton being fatally wounded.

The City of Lancaster said the additional occupants in the apartment were not injured in the incident.

The male, 29-year-old Kalon J. Horton, was transported to Methodist Central Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

It was determined that Sunday night at around 9:47 p.m. officers had been dispatched to a Welfare Check at Spanish Trails in the 1400 Block of N Interstate 35E service road. Upon arrival, officers observed the same male who was shot Monday morning under the influence and prohibiting a female from leaving the location of her own free will.

Officers observed that the male may have been intoxicated and in an altered mental state.

The male was Apprehended by a Peace Officer Without Warrant (APPOW) for mental health evaluation and transported by ambulance to Charlton Methodist Hospital.

He was subsequently released by the hospital for reasons not known.

This is an ongoing independent investigation; information will be released once it becomes available and as approved by the investigating agencies. DPS and Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

