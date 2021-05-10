Scarborough Renaissance Festival® Goes Celtic This Weekend

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Celtic Theme Weekend at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (May 10, 2021): May 15th & 16th Scarborough Renaissance Festival® goes Celtic and invites everyone to join in the fun with our Bonnie Knees contest, Scottish Egg eating contest, special Celtic entertainment, and Celtic themed Beer Tasting Events! Saturday, May 15th, is also Deaf Day at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® with special signed performances at select stages throughout the Festival provided by Hired Hands, Inc.

The Bonnie Knees contest will take place at the Scottish Court at 10:30 am at the Royal Pavilion in the Holly Field area of the Festival and anyone can join in. Visitors wishing to participate in the Scottish Egg Eating Contest can sign up by 12:00 noon each day at the front gate and get all the details. On Saturday, May 15th only there will also be a special guest performance by the Shandon O’Reagan School of Irish Dancers on the Revelers Stage at 2:30 pm. You also don’t want to miss the earthshaking drums, rockin’ guitars, Scottish bagpipes, and mile-a-minute banter of Celtic Legacy on the Fortune Stage throughout each day.

“Celtic weekend is an especially fun weekend at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® and is one of our patrons’ favorite themed weekends” says Doug Keller, General Manager. “Visitors can bring out their inner Celt with the help of our special entertainment, Celtic contests, the Celtic clans, and of course lots of kilts!”

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® sponsored by T-MobileTM is a full day of 16th Century fun for everyone and its all outdoors! In addition to the shoppes and artisan demonstrations, visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Knighting ceremonies, and 25+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, food fit for a king, and so much more.

Guest artisans this weekend include Masquerade Life Castings, Sculpted – Connie Colten Jewelry, and Georgia Jones-Godwin and her clay sculptures. Limited engagement performers are Celtic Legacy, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, Pride of Ireland, and Cirque La Vie. The full schedule of non-stop entertainment and list of shoppes (including over 20 new ones) can be found at www.SRFestival.com.

Beers of the Celtic Isles

The beers featured this weekend at the Daily Beer Tasting Events will be the Beers of the Celtic Isles and the wines featured at the Daily Wine Tasting Events will be the Wines of France. The Tasting Events have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Just three more weekends left in the 2021 season! Upcoming themed weekends are Legends of the Seas Weekend (5/22 & 23) and the Last Huzzah (5/29, 30 & 31).

Visitors should also be aware that many areas of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®, such as food kitchens, games, rides, attractions, etc., only accept cash. It is recommended that visitors bring enough cash for their visit to avoid lines at the Festival’s ATMs.

The health and safety of their employees, participants, and visitors is Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s number one priority. They have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all protocols and CDC guidelines will be followed so that they can conduct a safe and fun event for everyone. They have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that are in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants alike. These include a facemask requirement (that is still in place since they are considered a large gathering/event), social distancing, and more. All the guidelines and protocols can be found on their website at www.SRFestival.com

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 2021 sponsored by T-MobileTM is open Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now through May 31, 2021 from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off of I-35E.

Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are always admitted free. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

A special discount offer can be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores as well. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is also sponsored by Dr Pepper.

