Permanent Relocation Of Southbound Interstate 35E Exit Ramp

DALLAS – The southbound I-35E exit ramp to 8th Street will be permanently relocated approximately one half mile north to the new permanent 8th Street exit at 9 p.m. Monday, July 22. Drivers should look for new signs directing them to the new exit location.

The new exit will use the existing SH 180/Colorado Blvd. bypass bridge adjacent to the southbound I-35E mainlanes over the Trinity River.

Traffic will use the following routes to access the new ramp:

· Westbound I-30 traffic will take the 8th St/Colorado Blvd. exit, continue over the Trinity River on the bypass bridge and take the 8th Street exit.

· Eastbound I-30 traffic will take the I-35E southbound exit and then exit SH 180/Colorado Blvd, continue over the Trinity River on the bypass bridge and take the 8th Street exit.

· Southbound I-35E traffic will take the 8th St/Colorado Blvd/SH 180 exit, continue over the Trinity River on the bypass bridge and take the 8th Street exit.

All closures are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The public can stay up-to-date on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts and sending the message “The Southern Gateway” to 31996.

Other methods to learn more about the project include:

The project website: www.thesoutherngateway.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheSouthernGateway

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DriveTSG

Sign up for E-Blasts: https://thesoutherngateway.org/signup-for-e-updates/

Project Storefront: 160 Continental Ave. Dallas, TX 75207

About the Southern Gateway Project

The Southern Gateway Project is a $666 million design-build construction project by the Texas Department of Transportation aimed to rebuild and widen I-35E south of downtown Dallas, as well as widen U.S. 67 between I-35E and I-20 and the I-35E/U.S. 67 split. Construction will also include building two reversible, non-tolled express lanes. The goal of the 11-mile project is to improve safety, provide congestion relief, address roadway deficiencies and improve system linkage. Construction began in early 2018 with an anticipated completion of late 2021. The Southern Gateway Project is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative (www.texasclearlanes.com) by TxDOT to address growing traffic congestion in the state.

About Texas Department of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. TxDOT and its 12,000 employees are committed to working with others to provide safe and reliable transportation solutions for Texas by maintaining a safe system, addressing congestion, connecting Texas communities, and being a Best in Class state agency. Find out more at www.txdot.gov. “Like” TxDOT on Facebook (www.facebook.com/txdot) and follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/TxDOTDallas).

