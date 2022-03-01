Plant a Springtime Succulent Garden, Plant & Sip Cedar Hill Market

40 shares Facebook

Learn how to plant your own springtime succulent garden at Cedar Hill Market March 6. Owner Greg Ferguson says there are still a few openings for the class that starts at 1 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy a different kind of brunch at the Plant & Sip, with a plant professional and party host guiding you through the process of creating your very own terrarium.

No gardening experience necessary, as Cedar Hill Market provides all the instruction and all the supplies needed. Participants who are feeling especially creative are invited to create their own designs for a unique terrarium.

Springtime Succulent Garden

Create your own long-lasting succulent garden to take home or to give as a gift. Bring your best friend or a large group of friends, a date, or family members to join in the fun. Large groups are encouraged to arrive early to secure seating. Be prepared to spend an hour and a half laughing, drinking, and discovering your “green thumb.”

The admission fee for the succulent garden class is $45 per person, and reservations are available online at CedarHillMarket.com. Cedar Hill market is located at 208 Houston Street in historic downtown Cedar Hill. For more information call 469-454-0699.

Intro to Modern Calligraphy

An intro to Modern Calligraphy is another interesting class scheduled for Cedar Hill Market at 2 p.m. March 27. The class includes one and a half hours of instruction and demonstration, plus a beginner’s calligraphy kit. The kit contains two nibs, black ink pot, 2 letter guides, tracing paper and straight pen holder, plus all materials to write on. Everything is yours to keep at the end of the class.

The afternoon includes snacks, unique artisan goods, and pretty lettering. Whether you’re a stationery nerd, DIY Bride-to-be, or just a crafty individual, this workshop will give you an introduction to modern calligraphy with a pointed dip pen and ink.

Cedar Hill Market will cover all the basics and get you ready to add those special lettered details to your snail mail, wedding paper goods, home decor and more. The Intro to Modern Calligraphy class is $68 per person. For reservations, visit CedarHillMarket.com or call 469-454-0699