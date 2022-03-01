Cedar Hill Hosts 17th Annual Neighborhood Block Party This Saturday

10 shares Facebook

It’s party time in Cedar Hill as the city will host its 17th Annual Neighborhood Block Party & Recreation Center Anniversary Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Alan E. Sims Recreation Center, 310 E. Parkerville Rd.

All residents are invited to the free event, and they’ve got a little catching up to do as this is the first in-person gathering of the event since March 7, 2020, right before things really started to change with the onset of COVID-19. In 2021, Neighborhood Services offered a virtual exhibit online featuring many nonprofits in the community.

“This allows residents to learn about the many other resources in our community – whether they personally need assistance with something or would like to volunteer their time helping someone else” Neighborhood Services Director Stacey Graves said. “Ultimately, residents can learn about all the wonderful programs and services that are offered while meeting their neighbors.”

The annual event brings together residents with games, prizes, health and fitness demonstrations, recreation activities, fire safety and much more. City employees from virtually every department are on hand to greet neighbors, answer questions and provide information to interested residents.

The first 500 guests to arrive will receive a free T-shirt.

This event began as a Neighborhood Action Fair on April 1, 2006. The intent was to connect with residents to learn about all the services and programs the city had to offer. In 2008 the event became the Citywide Neighborhood Block Party and Recreation Center Anniversary.

“By combining these events, Cedar Hill residents could learn about city services and also the great programs offered at the Recreation Center,” Graves said.

Community Walk Benefits Cedar Hill Shares

The Cedar Hill Shares food pantry will host a Community Walk starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Red Oak Creek Trail. The walk is open to participants of all ages, including strollers, and cost is $15 per participant. All proceeds benefit Cedar Hill Shares, with every dollar donated providing three meals for a family in need.

“Now, more than ever, our food pantry is grateful to serve our neighbors in need, and we’re so proud to be a part of such a fun event in our city,” said Cedar Hill Shares spokesperson.

“The chance to come together for the neighborhood block party is even more exciting after the past couple years of not having as many opportunities to celebrate together. It’s even more special, because in Cedar Hill our neighbors always seem to be willing to give a helping hand and donate to our food pantry to help those who are facing tough times.”

Each participant in the Community Walk will also receive a T-shirt, and additional donations can be made onsite. Register at www.cedarhilltx.com/online.

“This will be an excellent opportunity to get to know your neighbors and learn more about what our great City has to offer,” said Cedar Hill Mayor Stephen Mason. “Be sure to mark March 5 on your calendar for a fun-filled day with your neighbors and friends.”

For more information contact Neighborhood Services at (972) 291-5100 ext. 1099.