Goat Milk Soap Class at Cedar Hill Market

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Décor on the Hill is planning to hold a Goat Milk Soap class Oct. 17, an event that has proved extremely popular with their customers in the past. Store owner Richard Leonard has been selling Stone City Farm goat milk soap at his store in Historic downtown Cedar Hill for the past three years.

“I found these amazing soaps at the Texas State Fair,” Leonard said. “I Love the Texas State Fair and try to go every year. I was attracted to the line because of the beautiful packaging and the fact that the products are all natural and made from high quality ingredients. Also, Stone City Farm Goat Milk Soaps are American made.”

Leonard said, “Our best seller is the Luscious Lavender bar. Another good seller is the Man Bar, with added coffee grinds for exfoliation. We also sell several other varieties as well as Stone City Farm Lip Balms, Lotions, and Teak Decks. The Teak Decks prolong the life of the soap. The products are long lasting and amazing, and I use the products daily.”

Stone City Farm

Stone City Farm is a veteran-based, family-owned and operated farm set on 14 acres in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. The mission of Stone City Farm is to use high quality, all natural ingredients for people who desire a fresh, unrefined, natural product.

The owner of Stone City Farm Kathleen Nece makes the soaps on her goat farm in Tenino, Washington. Kathleen uses milk from the goats raised on her farm to make the soap as well as other natural ingredients. Stone City also makes wooden gift boxes and Teak soap decks by hand on the farm. Stone City Farm Products are sold all over the country, as well as internationally.

Decor on the Hill

Decor on the Hill will host a Goat Milk Soap-making class this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4p.m. at their sister store, Cedar Hill Market. The class costs $60, and participants are required to register in advance for the class. Class length will be 60 to 90 minutes. Students will learn how to make 100% natural goat milk soap in this hands-on class. All materials required for the class will be provided, and each person who attends will make two pounds of soap to take home.

Bars of Goat Milk Soap will also make great gifts for friends or neighbors on your holiday shopping list. To register for the class at Cedar Hill Market, 208 Houston Street in historic downtown Cedar Hill, visit Stonecityfarm.com. For more information, please call 469-454-0699.