PBR, ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co. Form Unique Joint Venture to Expand Entertainment In Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

Multi-year alliance to expand programming and brand partnerships for the iconic Western sports and entertainment venue and surrounding historic district

FORT WORTH, Tex. (June 3, 2021) – The PBR (Professional Bull Riders), ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co. today announced their new joint venture to operate the historic Cowtown Coliseum and to expand entertainment programming and marketing partnerships within the National Historic District.

Through this landmark partnership, PBR, ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co, a partnership between Majestic Realty Co. and The Hickman Companies, will exclusively manage and promote Cowtown Coliseum and portions of the surrounding historic District, including event programming, sponsorship opportunities, venue rentals, operations, marketing and enhanced guest experience initiatives.

In addition, PBR will produce dozens of western sports events at Cowtown Coliseum annually, as well as concerts, live entertainment and other western lifestyle content. This programming will also be broadcast on PBR’s various media distribution channels. Collaborating with ASM and Stockyards Heritage Development Co., PBR will lead sponsorship sales and brand activations for the venue and surrounding District. ASM Global – the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences – will oversee day to day operations of Cowtown Coliseum, programming of non-PBR events, and the development of unique VIP experiences. Stockyards Heritage Development Co. will activate their real estate and assets in the Fort Worth Stockyards to create an unparalleled event and leisure destination.

Goal: Make Fort Worth Stockyards Global Epicenter For Western Lifestyle

A goal of the partnership is to make the Fort Worth Stockyards a global epicenter for the western lifestyle, growing the visitor count to seven million visitors annually. The Stockyards currently attracts more than 4.7 million visitors a year.

“I am honored to see these visionary partners, Stockyards Heritage Development Co., PBR and ASM Global, coming together to take the investment in the Stockyards to the next level, building for the future in a way that still keeps true to our proud western roots. This announcement and partnership is fantastic news for Fort Worth, both for the people who hang their hat here and the ones who will visit and experience our unique style. As the city of cowboys and culture, there is no better home for this venture than Fort Worth” said Mayor Betsy Price.

“As the world’s leading promoter, event and broadcast producer of western sports, PBR is honored to partner with ASM Global and Stockyards Heritage Development Co. to expand the entertainment options in the already vibrant Cowtown Coliseum and surrounding District as a global tourist destination,” said Sean Gleason, PBR Commissioner and CEO. “This partnership adds to PBR’s content and media strategy by providing another great platform to bring western sports and lifestyle content to a broader audience through our media distribution channels.”

Possibilities of Expansion Are Virtually Limitless

“As ASM Global focuses on creating unique and valuable experiences for our customers, we’re very excited about forging this first-of-its kind project through a dream-team partnership in Fort Worth,” said Bob Newman, Chairman of ASM Global. “The Stockyards are truly a one-of-a-kind international western destination. By combining a rich historical past committed to western heritage, new investments in cutting-edge experiences, and compelling new programming being developed, the possibilities expanding the District are virtually limitless.”

PBR has enjoyed a longstanding and successful relationship with ASM Global. More than half of PBR events in its premier series are held at ASM venues.

“We are proud to expand on the partnership we have with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County on our ongoing developments in the Stockyards to now include PBR and ASM as management, branding and content partners for Cowtown Coliseum and our other assets in the District,” says Craig Cavileer, managing partner for Stockyards Heritage Development Co. “Our investment into the Stockyards includes over $200 million with Mule Alley and the Hotel Drover over the past three years, and we look forward to expanding on our vision of elevating and enhancing the visitor experience while we pay careful attention to the history and legacy of the Stockyards. We know that PBR and ASM share our core values and will make great partner for us and for the City of Fort Worth”.

PBR Bulls Gone Wild

The first event at Cowtown Coliseum under the new joint venture and a harbinger for future western-lifestyle programming to come will be the PBR Stockyards Showcase on June 4.

In addition to featuring a bull riding stop for the league’s Touring Pro Division, the PBR Stockyards Showcase will also include the premiere of PBR Bulls Gone Wild, a new, specially-formatted bullfighting extravaganza that brings together celebrity guest stars, the world’s best freestyle bullfighters, and game show challenges in-front of a live audience.

History of Cowtown Coliseum

Opened in 1908, Cowtown Coliseum is one of the most iconic venues in Western sports and entertainment.

In addition to holding the first-ever indoor rodeo in 1918, Cowtown Coliseum hosted the first-ever PBR premier series event in 1993.

At present, the venue hosts Stockyards Championship Rodeo nearly every Friday and Saturday, having paid out more than $45 million to the 200,000+ competitors and 240,000+ animal athletes, horses and bulls, that have vied for titles inside Cowtown Coliseum.

A versatile space, the more than 16,000 square foot Cowtown Coliseum, which seats approximately 3,000 people, including the updated VIP Club and Reserved areas, also hosts concerts, family and trade shows, and select sporting events including the annual semifinals of RFD-The American Rodeo.

Positioned in the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth, the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States, Cowtown Coliseum and the Fort Worth Stockyards is one of the top visitor destinations in the state.

The National Historic District of over 200 acres includes Mule Alley, Stockyards Heritage $75m adaptive reuse of the historic horse and mule barns including approximately 180,000 square feet of some of the region’s best restaurants, retail boutiques including Luchesse, Wrangler, King Ranch, Proper Supply Co., Kimes Ranch, two new restaurant concepts by Tim Love, Provender Hall and Second Rodeo Brewing Co. opening late 2021, and more.

Prominent venues within the District include Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest Honky Tonk; the new award winning Hotel Drover-Autograph Collection, which also includes The Backyard, a rustic, outdoor oasis, elegant Event Barn, and renowned restaurant 97 West; Stockyard Station with 25 restaurants and retail shops; Leddys, The Maverick, Cattlemens Steakhouse, Risckys Steakhouse and BBQ, Stockyards Hotel, Shaeffer and Tecovas.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. PBR’s digital assets include RidePass, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of live entertainment experiences. The company was formed by the combination of AEG Facilities and SMG, global leaders in venue and event strategy and management. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. From Aberdeen to Anchorage, and Sydney to Stockholm, its venues fuel live entertainment worldwide. www.asmglobal.com

About Stockyards Heritage Development Co.:

Stockyards Heritage Development Co. is a partnership between nationally recognized developer Majestic Realty Co. and Fort Worth’s Hickman Investments. Created with the intention of thoughtfully reimagining the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, the company is dedicated to preserving the National Historic District legacy while elevating it with experiences for locals and visitors from abroad. Accomplished through a public/private partnership with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County, the project’s first phase, Mule Alley, broke ground in the fall of 2018 to include the renovation of the destination’s historic,108-year-old horse and mule barns into a street of curated shops, restaurants, retail, office spaces, and a four-star Autograph Collection hotel and rustic resort, Hotel Drover which opened in March 2021. majesticrealty.com, hoteldrover.com, mulealley.com.