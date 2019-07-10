Overnight Full Interstate 35E Mainlane Closure At Illinois Avenue

July 12 & 13 Traffic Notice-Lane Closures

DALLAS – All lanes of north- and southbound I-35E at Illinois Avenue will be closed this weekend for work on the Illinois Avenue overpass.

The mainlane closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, July 12 and will last until 8 a.m. Saturday, July 13.

During this closure the following detours will be in place:

· Southbound I-35E traffic will take the Illinois Ave. exit ramp through the intersection to the Illinois Ave. entrance ramp.

· Northbound I-35E traffic will take the exit to Illinois Ave. through the intersection to the Illinois Ave. entrance ramp.

During this closure, all lanes of east- and westbound Illinois Avenue will be closed. Detours will be posted for local traffic.

Drivers should expect delays and plan their commutes in advance during the closures. Construction activities and lane closures are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

All closures are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The public can stay up-to-date on construction progress, lane closures and traffic changes by signing up for text alerts and sending the message “The Southern Gateway” to 31996.

Other methods to learn more about the project include:

The project website: www.thesoutherngateway.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheSouthernGateway

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DriveTSG

Sign up for E-Blasts: https://thesoutherngateway.org/signup-for-e-updates/

Project Storefront: 160 Continental Ave. Dallas, TX 75207

Southern Gateway Project

About the Southern Gateway Project

The Southern Gateway Project is a $666 million design-build construction project by the Texas Department of Transportation aimed to rebuild and widen I-35E south of downtown Dallas, as well as widen U.S. 67 between I-35E and I-20 and the I-35E/U.S. 67 split. Construction will also include building two reversible, non-tolled express lanes. The goal of the 11-mile project is to improve safety, provide congestion relief, address roadway deficiencies and improve system linkage. Construction began in early 2018 with an anticipated completion of late 2021. The Southern Gateway Project is part of the Texas Clear Lanes initiative (www.texasclearlanes.com) by TxDOT to address growing traffic congestion in the state.

About Texas Department of Transportation

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. TxDOT and its 12,000 employees are committed to working with others to provide safe and reliable transportation solutions for Texas by maintaining a safe system, addressing congestion, connecting Texas communities, and being a Best in Class state agency. Find out more at www.txdot.gov. “Like” TxDOT on Facebook (www.facebook.com/txdot) and follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/TxDOTDallas).

###

Comments

comments